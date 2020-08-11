Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as His Running Mate in 2020 Election

Who will be Joe Biden's running mate for the 2020 presidential election? The question everyone has been asking has finally been answered: California Senator Kamala Harris.

"I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants — as my running mate," Biden wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

"Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with [Biden's late son and former Attorney General of Delaware] Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse," Biden continued. "I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

Harris is the first Black woman on a major party's presidential ticket and the third woman to be a candidate for vice president (after Sarah Palin in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro in 1984).

Biden had previously said during a Democratic debate in March that he planned to choose a woman to be his running mate. He also shared in July on MSNBC's The ReidOut that he was working to narrow his list and "among the candidates there are four Black women." According to CNN in June, Harris had likely been a potential finalist.