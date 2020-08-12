TCM's Summer Under the Stars Celebrates Maureen O'Hara's 100th Birthday
Courtesy of TCM
So striking in appearance with her red-haired and green-eyed image, Maureen O'Hara was an Irish-born actress whose versatility allowed her to move gracefully from dramas to comedies and even period adventures.
She was a favorite of director John Ford, who cast her in five of his films, including How Green Was My Valley (1941), Rio Grande (1950) and The Quiet Man (1952). Her co-star in two Ford films was John Wayne, and their on-screen chemistry lead to several collaborations; she was also well-paired with James Stewart, with whom she appeared twice.
A collection of her movies to be shown Monday, August 17 on TCM is listed below:
6:00 AM JAMAICA INN (1939)
- A young woman on the British coast stumbles onto a ring of bloodthirsty scavengers.
- Director: Alfred Hitchcock
- Cast: Charles Laughton, Maureen O'Hara, Horace Hodges, Hay Petrie
8:00 AM A WOMAN'S SECRET (1949)
- A retired singer takes on a protegee only to be betrayed by her.
- Cast: Maureen O'Hara, Melvyn Douglas, Gloria Grahame
10:00 AM THE FALLEN SPARROW (1943)
- Nazi spies pursue a Spanish Civil War veteran in search of a priceless keepsake.
- Cast: John Garfield, Maureen O'Hara, Walter Slezak
12:00 PM THE RARE BREED (1966)
- A brave woman tries to breed her English bull with western cattle.
- Cast: James Stewart, Maureen O'Hara, Brian Keith
2:00 PM AT SWORD'S POINT (1951)
- The children of the Three Musketeers swing into action against a traitor.
- Cast: Cornel Wilde, Maureen O'Hara, Robert Douglas
3:45 PM SINBAD THE SAILOR (1947)
- The Arabian Nights hero sets off to find the lost treasure of Alexander the Great.
- Cast: Douglas Fairbanks, Maureen O'Hara, Walter Slezak
6:00 PM THE WINGS OF EAGLES (1957)
- Biography of Frank "Spig" Wead, the pioneer aviator who turned to writing after being grounded by an accident.
- Cast: John Wayne, Dan Dailey, Maureen O'Hara
8:00 PM THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (1939)
- A deformed bell ringer rescues a gypsy girl falsely accused of witchcraft and murder.
- Cast: Charles Laughton, Sir Cedric Hardwicke, Maureen O'Hara, Thomas Mitchell
10:15 PM MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947)
- A department store Santa claims to be the real thing.
- Cast: Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn
12:00 AM THIS LAND IS MINE (1943)
- A soft-spoken school teacher tries to prove he's not a Nazi collaborator.
- Cast: Charles Laughton, Maureen O'Hara, George Sanders
2:00 AM SITTING PRETTY (1948)
- An efficiency expert tries to prove his methods apply to child rearing.
- Cast: Robert Young, Maureen O'Hara, Clifton Webb
3:45 AM SPENCER'S MOUNTAIN (1963)
- A Wyoming farmer fights to build a better life for his oldest son.
- Cast: Henry Fonda, Maureen O'Hara, James MacArthur
