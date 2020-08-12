TCM's Summer Under the Stars Celebrates Maureen O'Hara's 100th Birthday

Rick and Christina Gables
TCM Maureen O'Hara
Courtesy of TCM

So striking in appearance with her red-haired and green-eyed image, Maureen O'Hara was an Irish-born actress whose versatility allowed her to move gracefully from dramas to comedies and even period adventures.

She was a favorite of director John Ford, who cast her in five of his films, including How Green Was My Valley (1941), Rio Grande (1950) and The Quiet Man (1952). Her co-star in two Ford films was John Wayne, and their on-screen chemistry lead to several collaborations; she was also well-paired with James Stewart, with whom she appeared twice.

A collection of her movies to be shown Monday, August 17 on TCM is listed below:

Maureen O'Hara Hunchback of Notre Dame 1939 TCM

Courtesy of TCM

6:00 AM         JAMAICA INN  (1939)
      • A young woman on the British coast stumbles onto a ring of bloodthirsty scavengers.
        • Director: Alfred Hitchcock
        Cast: Charles Laughton, Maureen O'Hara, Horace Hodges, Hay Petrie
8:00 AM         A WOMAN'S SECRET  (1949)
      • A retired singer takes on a protegee only to be betrayed by her.
        Cast: Maureen O'Hara, Melvyn Douglas, Gloria Grahame
10:00 AM        THE FALLEN SPARROW  (1943)
      • Nazi spies pursue a Spanish Civil War veteran in search of a priceless keepsake.
        Cast: John Garfield, Maureen O'Hara, Walter Slezak
12:00 PM        THE RARE BREED  (1966)
      • A brave woman tries to breed her English bull with western cattle.
        Cast: James Stewart, Maureen O'Hara, Brian Keith
2:00 PM         AT SWORD'S POINT  (1951)
      • The children of the Three Musketeers swing into action against a traitor.
        Cast: Cornel Wilde, Maureen O'Hara, Robert Douglas
3:45 PM         SINBAD THE SAILOR  (1947)
      • The Arabian Nights hero sets off to find the lost treasure of Alexander the Great.
        Cast: Douglas Fairbanks, Maureen O'Hara, Walter Slezak
Maureen O'Hara Wings of Eagles 1957 TCM

Courtesy of TCM

6:00 PM         THE WINGS OF EAGLES  (1957)
      • Biography of Frank "Spig" Wead, the pioneer aviator who turned to writing after being grounded by an accident.
        Cast: John Wayne, Dan Dailey, Maureen O'Hara
8:00 PM         THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME  (1939)
      • A deformed bell ringer rescues a gypsy girl falsely accused of witchcraft and murder.
      • Cast: Charles Laughton, Sir Cedric Hardwicke, Maureen O'Hara, Thomas Mitchell
10:15 PM        MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET  (1947)
      • A department store Santa claims to be the real thing.
        Cast: Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn
12:00 AM        THIS LAND IS MINE  (1943)
      • A soft-spoken school teacher tries to prove he's not a Nazi collaborator.
        Cast:  Charles Laughton, Maureen O'Hara, George Sanders
2:00 AM         SITTING PRETTY  (1948)
      • An efficiency expert tries to prove his methods apply to child rearing.
        Cast: Robert Young, Maureen O'Hara, Clifton Webb
3:45 AM         SPENCER'S MOUNTAIN  (1963)
      • A Wyoming farmer fights to build a better life for his oldest son.
        Cast: Henry Fonda, Maureen O'Hara, James MacArthur