Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Wins Night With Kelly Clarkson Assist

NBC took the lead in Monday, August 11's primetime broadcast schedule with the live America's Got Talent (with Kelly Clarkson pitch-hitting on the judges' table for the healing Simon Cowell) and the penultimate episode of World of Dance coming out in first place in the 18-49 demo.

Viewership rose slightly for AGT after last week's 15th anniversary episode in total viewers (6.2 million) though World of Dance stayed steady, rising a tick from last week's 3.8 million.

The rest of the night was filled with mostly reruns with CBS' NCIS coming in second for the night in total viewers (4.7 million).

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):