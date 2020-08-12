Worth Watching: 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Finale, a Return to Charlottesville, Netflix is '(Un)Well'

A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (9/8c, ABC): It's all been building to this: an emotionally charged two-hour epic series finale in which the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, who've been trapped in a timeline they've struggled to escape, face their final battle with the evil, semi-robotic Chronicoms. Even if not everyone survives the bound-to-be-explosive climax — this is Marvel, after all — they'll all live on in TV superhero legend.

Impact of Hate: Charlottesville (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): Three years to the day of the incendiary white-nationalist rally that cost the life of counter-protestor Heather Heyer, killed by a car driven directly into the crowd, this two-hour special weaves news footage and first-person interviews in recalling the events which continue to echo today. Among those sharing their stories: Meyer's mother, injured survivors and former mayor Mike Signer.

In another timely reinvestigation of a tragic event, the HBO documentary Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (9/8c) recounts the fallout in 1989 after black teenager Yusuf Hawkins was murdered by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The official response and community outcry led to a surge of civil-rights activism, exposing many of the societal faults of racial inequity being challenged in today's streets.

(Un)Well (streaming on Netflix): Are they miracle cures for what ails us, or snake oil scams offering false promises? A six-part docuseries looks into some of the more prevalent and controversial wellness fads, from breast milk to bee venom, with practices including extreme fasting and tantric sex. An international production filmed in Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, Sweden, England, Costa Rica and Demark, (Un)Well features testimony from those who warn against brainwashing and others who choose to believe there's a path, however mysterious, to a better self.

Inside Wednesday TV: The CW's The 100 (8/7c) has a mystery to solve: Where in the world(s) is Bellamy (Bob Morley)?… What's a bloody bunny suit got to do with the grisly death of a cannabis king? That's the puzzle for The CW's Coroner (9/8c), aka Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), to figure out. But first, the widowed doc and her unhappy son, Ross (Ehren Kassam), need to settle into their new home… Whoever said reality-TV competitions were glamorous never could have envisioned CBS's Tough as Nails, now airing an hour later (9/8c). This week's individual competition has contestants racing to toss trash into a moving garbage truck… Following the first results show of NBC's America's Got Talent (8/7c), the fourth-season finale of World of Dance (9/8c) brings the top four acts on stage to compete in the World Final, and a champion will be named to claim the $1 million grand prize.