Kevin Hart, Diane Keaton & More Celebrities Defending Ellen DeGeneres

Amid allegations of a toxic work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, some celebrities have spoken up in defense of the daytime talk show host.

Buzzfeed News reports in July detailed racism, sexual misconduct, and microaggressions. While DeGeneres herself wasn't among the accused by a current and former employees, one of the latter (who remained anonymous) reportedly said that "she needs to be more involved to see what's going on."

Diane Keaton shared her positive experiences with DeGeneres on Instagram. "I always enjoyed my visits to The Ellen Show," she wrote. "I've seen how the audience exudes happiness and gratitude. She gives back to so many including me."

"I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the fucking planet," Kevin Hart wrote on Instagram. (DeGeneres defended him when his homophobic tweets resurfaced when he was supposed to host the 2019 Oscars; he lost the gig.) "She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. ...This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It's simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend."

Katy Perry also took to social media to speak about her experience with DeGeneres. "I know I can’t speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," she tweeted. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades."

Joining the conversation, Ashton Kutcher wrote about his encounters with the host on the talk show. "She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness," he tweeted. "She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes."

Jay Leno gave his support to DeGeneres on Twitter. "I don't discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay," he wrote. "The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her. "

DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, shared an "I Stand By Ellen" post on Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

Other celebrities, such as Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson, tweeted against DeGeneres. "Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her," Garrett wrote in response to the host's apology. "Common knowledge." Thompson added, "True story. It is."

In her apology to her show's staff, DeGeneres wrote, "as we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again." An investigation was launched with Warner Bros. looking into the allegations.

"I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop," she added.