Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' 15th Anniversary Special Hits High

It was a happy 15th anniversary for NBC's America's Got Talent, which looked back at its history of contestants and biggest moments in the Tuesday, August 4 special, as the variety competition series grabbed the top spot in both 18-49 demographic and total viewers.

CBS' tribute to congressman and civil-rights leader John Lewis, who passed away on July 17, had a decent showing in total viewers and came in second in the 10 o'clock hour behind NBC's World of Dance.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):