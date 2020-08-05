Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' 15th Anniversary Special Hits High
Vivian Zink/NBC
It was a happy 15th anniversary for NBC's America's Got Talent, which looked back at its history of contestants and biggest moments in the Tuesday, August 4 special, as the variety competition series grabbed the top spot in both 18-49 demographic and total viewers.
CBS' tribute to congressman and civil-rights leader John Lewis, who passed away on July 17, had a decent showing in total viewers and came in second in the 10 o'clock hour behind NBC's World of Dance.
See Also
All of 'America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzers of Season 15
Find out who the judges and host have sent on to the live rounds.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|America’s Got Talent (NBC)
|0.9
|6.1
|NCIS – R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.9
|Modern Family - R (ABC)
|0.3
|2.2
|Hell’s Kitchen - R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.4
|DC’s Stargirl (CW)
|0.2
|841,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Modern Family – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.7
|9 p.m.
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.1
|black-ish - R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.4
|Prodigal Son – R (Fox)
|0.2
|816,000
|Tell Me A Story (CW)
|0.1
|406,000
|9:30 p.m.
|mixed-ish – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.4
|10 p.m.
|World of Dance (NBC)
|0.7
|3.9
|John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero (CBS)
|0.3
|3.0
|What Would You Do? (ABC)
|0.3
|2.1