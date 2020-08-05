Olivia & Her In-Laws Talk About Kids in 'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The weddings have taken place and it's time for the next step in Married at First Sight's 11th season.

In a sneak peek at the latest episode airing Wednesday, August 5, Olivia participates in one of the show's post-wedding traditions — meeting the in-laws. Usually taking place at brunch, the newlyweds separate for a while to meet with each other's families.

As seen in the clip above, Olivia gathers with her new hubby Brett's brothers and discuss the next steps in their union. "Not gonna lie, we did our internet stalking of you this morning," one of them says before adding, "We know people that know you ... we got nothing but good responses."

It's implied that they heard about her through mutual acquaintances they have at the hospital where Olivia works. "Everyone loves you at the hospital apparently," he continues.

When Brett's third brother joins the mix a few moments later though, things get a little tense. Why, might you ask? The topic of kids arises and it would seem that the new couple may not see eye-to-eye on the subject.

