Tuesday's TV Ratings: How Did '20/20's Regis Philbin Tribute Do Opposite 'AGT'?

As with most Tuesday prime time broadcast television this summer, NBC's America's Got Talent once again landed in the top spot for the night in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers. However, the variety competition hit a season low in original episodes in total viewers with 6.1 million viewers.

20/20 grabbed a modest amount of viewers with back-to-back episodes, one paying tribute to iconic host Regis Philbin, who passed away last Friday, and another one on the how the U.S. has responded to the Coronavirus. While both hours grabbed 3.7 million viewers in the overnights, the second hour climbed a notch from a 0.5 to 0.6 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):