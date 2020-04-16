Fran Drescher Teases the 'Indebted' Finale, Blooper Reel & More (VIDEO)

Everything's going to be Fine!

Fran Drescher, known best for her role as the fashionable Fran Fine on the classic '90s sitcom The Nanny, is currently starring in NBC's Indebted, which wraps Season 1 this week. Drescher joined TV Insider on Zoom earlier this week to chat about her role as Debbie Klein, one half of a broke Baby Boomer couple (alongside Steven Weber, playing her husband Stew), who move in with their son Dave (Adam Pally, The Mindy Project), his wife Rebecca (Saturday Night Live vet Abby Elliott) and their children.

In the comedy's season ender, Dave and Rebecca are tasked with hosting a shiva in their house, but Debbie doesn't approve of the modern spin that the younger couple puts on the event, and decides to host her own secret, separate memorial in their basement. "That's just very typical of the show," Drescher admits of the generational clashing that goes on throughout.

Drescher, though she plays a Boomer in the series, is actually quite comfortable using social media to communicate with fans, and will be going live on Instagram (@officialfrandrescher) with costar Adam Pally (@adam.pally) at 8:30/7:30c, an hour before the Season 1 finale of the comedy series. She'll also be posting a blooper reel to her account just before the comedy bows out for the spring. "It's really, really cute," she says of the bloopers. "I forgot some of the things that happened over the season."

During her time in self-quarantine, Drescher has been keeping herself busy with nonprofit work. Her Cancer Schmancer Movement (Drescher herself beat a cancer diagnosis) is putting together a plethora of information with the combined knowledge of a medical advisory board that will "help empower and educate in a time of fear an education," according to the actress. As for Comfort TV, "I watch a lot of cooking shows," she admits. "To me, that's the equivalent of twirling my hair and sucking my thumb."

Check out the full video interview above.

Indebted, Finale, Thursday, April 16, 9:30/8:30c on NBC