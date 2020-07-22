Disney Channel Crosses Over Again With 'Raven About BUNK'D' (VIDEO)

Two hit comedies, Raven's Home and BUNK'D, enter the madcap milieu known as Disney Channel Crossovers, with the hour-long Raven about BUNK'd. The special premieres Friday, July 24 on Disney Channel, blending two series into one universe and one fun-filled story.

As the story unfolds, Raven, Chelsea, Booker, Nia, Levi and Tess set out on a long road trip to Maine's Camp Champion, but a GPS glitch sends them off course to Camp Kikiwaka, a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future.

While Raven and Chelsea hunt for Maine lobster, the kids make arts and crafts and develop feats of engineering, and then set out to find the camp's infamous "Snipe" in Moose Rump's Forbidden Forest.

The adventure also includes celebrity piglets, hidden tunnels and a musical performance, as the newcomers forge a camaraderie with Lou, Noah, Ava, Destiny, Gwen, Finn and Matteo – and set out to own the summer.

Raven About BUNK'D stars Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter, Miranda May as Lou, Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny, Issac Ryan Brown as Booker, Raphael Alejandro as Matteo, Navia Robinson as Nia, Will Buie Jr. as Finn, Jason Maybaum as Levi, Shelby Simmons as Ava, Sky Katz as Tess, Scarlett Estevez as Gwen and Israel Johnson as Noah.

Raven About BUNK’D, Premiere, Friday, July 24 at 8/7c, Disney Channel