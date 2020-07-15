Paws What You're Doing & Watch the Trailer for 'The Dog House: UK' (VIDEO)

If it were possible to actually rub the belly of a TV show, we would be on the ground and scratching the hell out of HBO Max's upcoming reality series, The Dog House: UK, because OH MY GOD, we need this content more than ever.

Premiering on July 23, the unscripted series is like Petfinder.com meets professional matchmaking, with the staff of Britain's animal rescue center Wood Green working to pair homeless canines with the their perfect "furever" homes.

As anyone who has ever adopted a pet knows, chemistry is key, so the Wood Green team really digs into the backgrounds of their applicants — and the animals — in order to make the best combination. That means majorly emotional stories, which are then followed by our favorite part: The "first date" reveals where the humans meet their potential new best friends for the first time.

It. Is. Awesome. Check out the trailer below, the go load up on treats. Because you are so gonna want to spoil your four-legged family members after seeing this joyful new gem.

The Dog House: UK, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 23, HBO Max