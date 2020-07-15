Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Roars Back to Take Top Spot
After a week of reruns due to the July 4 holiday, NBC's variety competition series America's Got Talent was back with a new episode on Tuesday, July 14, and easily won the night's primetime broadcast schedule. The series grabbed a 1.2 rating for its two-hour broadcast and 7.6 million viewers, though it hit a season low in total viewers.
A special two-hour broadcast of ABC's 20/20, an abridged version of The Last Defense documentary series from Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, performed OK with a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 2.6 million total viewers. It came in third in both of the breakdowns.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|America’s Got Talent (NBC)
|1.2
|7.6
|NCIS – R (CBS)
|0.5
|5.1
|20/20: The Last Defense - Julius Jones (ABC)
|0.4
|2.6
|Hell’s Kitchen - R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.5
|DC’s Stargirl (CW)
|0.2
|846,000
|9 p.m.
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.4
|Prodigal Son – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.4
|Alice Wetturlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I - R (CW)
|0.1
|329,000
|10 p.m.
|World of Dance (NBC)
|0.7
|4.0
|FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.0
|What Would You Do? (ABC)
|0.4
|2.6