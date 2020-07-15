Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Roars Back to Take Top Spot

After a week of reruns due to the July 4 holiday, NBC's variety competition series America's Got Talent was back with a new episode on Tuesday, July 14, and easily won the night's primetime broadcast schedule. The series grabbed a 1.2 rating for its two-hour broadcast and 7.6 million viewers, though it hit a season low in total viewers.

A special two-hour broadcast of ABC's 20/20, an abridged version of The Last Defense documentary series from Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, performed OK with a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 2.6 million total viewers. It came in third in both of the breakdowns.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):