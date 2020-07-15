Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Roars Back to Take Top Spot

Jim Halterman
America's Got Talent
NBC

After a week of reruns due to the July 4 holiday, NBC's variety competition series America's Got Talent was back with a new episode on Tuesday, July 14, and easily won the night's primetime broadcast schedule. The series grabbed a 1.2 rating for its two-hour broadcast and 7.6 million viewers, though it hit a season low in total viewers.

A special two-hour broadcast of ABC's 20/20, an abridged version of The Last Defense documentary series from Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, performed OK with a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 2.6 million total viewers. It came in third in both of the breakdowns.

'AGT' Wraps Auditions & Goes Virtual: 8 Best Acts (VIDEO)See Also

'AGT' Wraps Auditions & Goes Virtual: 8 Best Acts (VIDEO)

Music and dogs (real and puppet) were among the highlights of the final night of auditions.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.America’s Got Talent   (NBC)1.27.6
NCIS – R (CBS)0.55.1
20/20: The Last Defense - Julius Jones (ABC)0.42.6
Hell’s Kitchen - R  (Fox)0.31.5
DC’s Stargirl  (CW)0.2846,000
9 p.m.FBI - R  (CBS)0.54.4
Prodigal Son – R (Fox)0.31.4
Alice Wetturlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I  - R (CW)0.1329,000
10 p.m.World of Dance  (NBC)0.74.0
FBI: Most Wanted - R  (CBS)0.44.0
What Would You Do?  (ABC)0.42.6