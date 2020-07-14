Milo Ventimiglia's Evel Knievel Series Scrapped at USA

Milo Ventimiglia's limited series Evel will no longer debut on USA as the network confirmed that it has dropped the title and has abandoned plans to release the project.

The series, which was originally picked up in September and cast in December, began prep on filming but was cut short when the coronavirus shut things down on March 13. The drama was set to follow the life of late '70s daredevil Evel Knievel with Ventimiglia taking on the titular role.

In a statement released by the network to The Hollywood Reporter, they said, "USA is incredibly disappointed to have had to make this decision, as we were so excited about this project and working with Milo, Etan, and everyone involved."

This news means that the series will have to be shopped elsewhere to make it to viewers' screens, but it will be a while — if at all — before that happens. Among the other stars attached to the project are Sarah Gadon, David Krumholtz and Michael Chernus. Etan Frankel was set to pen the script as well as executive produce the project with Ventimiglia among others.

The series was supposed to film during Ventimiglia's This Is Us summer hiatus, but COVID restrictions have led USA to drop the project, leaving the timeline for Evel uncertain. Stay tuned for possible updates as Evel attempts to find a new home at another network.