'Vacation House Rules': Scott McGillivray Turns Problem Properties Into Profit

In the new HGTV series Vacation House Rules, contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray will prove that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to buy the vacation house of their dreams.

Get ready to learn some Vacation House Rules! when it premieres Saturday, July 11.

Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential.

With his guidance, even the most neglected and unlivable properties will be transformed into unique, gorgeous—and profitable—vacation homes for visitors to enjoy.

Vacation House Rules, Premiere, Saturday, July 11, 8/7c, HGTV