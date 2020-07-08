Disney Channel Hosts a Star-Studded 'Summer Sing-Along' & 'Playlist'

Harnessing the unifying power of music, Disney Channel is presenting a night of entertainment for kids and families with two music specials featuring a bevy of fan-favorite Disney Channel stars, past and present, along with celebrity guests and popular artists. Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along and Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist are set to premiere back to back on Friday, July 10 on Disney Channel.

The Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along will feature Disney Channel’s family of multitalented stars and special guests as they perform iconic songs from Disney Channel original movies and more. With a beach ball to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences can sing and dance along with their favorite stars as they sing and dance to iconic songs from popular movies including High School Musical 2, Camp Rock 2, Let It Shine, Descendants 3 and Zombies.

This Disney Chanel Summer Sing-Along special will include performances and appearances by Demi Lovato, Coco Jones, Olivia Rodrigo, Jerry Harris; Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza; Jadah Marie; Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum; Ruby Rose Turner, Dakota Lotus; Raphael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, Israel Johnson; Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, Christian J. Simon; and Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman. The special will also introduce international dance crew Let It Happen, comprised of sisters Norah, Yarah and Rosa Mukanga.

The night of music then continues with the Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist, hosted by Disney Channel's Austin & Ally alum, singer, songwriter and recording artist Laura Marano. The hour-long celebration will showcase many of today's brightest stars in music including scheduled appearances and performances by Sia, Thriii – the R&B group comprised of China Anne McClain and her sisters, Sierra and Lauryn McClain, Sabrina Carpenter, Now United, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Kylie Cantrall, Anne-Marie, Brent Rivera, Meg Donnelly, Echosmith, Max & Harvey, Sarah Jeffery, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Sofia Wylie, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Ell, and Blanco Brown.

Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along and Radio Disney Presents ARDY’s Summer Playlist, Premiere, Friday, July 10, 8/7C