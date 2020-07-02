Freeform's Full 'Twilight' Marathon Weekend Schedule
Each weekend in July, Freeform will offer a special movie marathon event. First up is Twilight Weekend which will air Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5.
Scroll down for the full schedule!
Saturday, July 4
11:30a/10:30c – Twilight: Special Edition (2008)
2:30/1:30c – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
5:40/4:40c – The Twilight Sage: Eclipse
8:40/7:40c – The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn-Part 1
11:20/10:20c – The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn-Part 2
Sunday, July 5
9a/8c – Twilight: Special Edition (2008)
12/11c – The Twilight Saga: New Moon
3:10/2:10c – The Twilight Sage: Eclipse
6:10/5:10c – The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn-Part 1
8:50/7:50c – The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn-Part 2
Plus, here's a sneak peek at additional Freeform key July programming, including additional special weekend movie marathons:
July Movie Weekends
Hunger Games Weekend
Saturday, July 11
7:30a/6:30c - Divergent
10:40a/9:40c - The Divergent Series: Insurgent
1:20/12:20c - The Hunger Games
4:35/3:35c - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
8:05/7:05c - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
10:45/9:45c - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
Sunday, July 12
7a/6c - The Divergent Series: Insurgent
9:30a/8:30c - The Divergent Series: Allegiant
12/11c - The Hunger Games
3/2c - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
6:30/5:30c - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
9/8c - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
12a/11c - Jumanji (1995)
Funday Weekend
Saturday, July 18
7a/8c - Jumanji (1995)
9:30a/8:30c - Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
11:30a/10:30c - Pocahontas (Disney Animated)
1:25/12:25c - Despicable Me
3:30/2:30c - Despicable Me 2
5:40/4:50c - The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)
7:45/6:45c - Brave (Disney-Pixar)
9:50/8:50c - Tangled (Disney Animated)
12a/11c - Shrek
Sunday, July 19
7a/6c - Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
9a/8c - Pocahontas (Disney Animated)
11a/10c - Puss in Boots (2011)
1/12c - Hercules (Disney Animated)
3:05/2:05c - The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)
5:10/4:10c - Brave (Disney-Pixar)
7:15/6:15c - Tangled (Disney Animated)
9:25/8:25c - Shrek
11:30/10:30c - Cars 3 (Disney-Pixar)
“Flick Buddy” Rom-Com
Saturday, July 25
7a/6c - 17 Again
9:10a/8:10c - Miss Congeniality
11:15a,10:15c - Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
1:55/12:55c - Easy A
4/3c - Pretty Woman
6:40/5:40c - There’s Something About Mary
9:20/8:20c - Sweet Home Alabama
11:55/10:55c - Tammy – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, July 26
7a/6c - Clueless
9a/8c - How to Be Single
11:30a/10:30c - 10 Things I Hate About You
1:35-12:35c - Tammy
3:40/2:40c - There’s Something About Mary
6:20/5:20c - Sweet Home Alabama
8:55/7:55c - Pitch Perfect
11:35-10:35c - Clueless