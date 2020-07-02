Freeform's Full 'Twilight' Marathon Weekend Schedule

Each weekend in July, Freeform will offer a special movie marathon event. First up is Twilight Weekend which will air Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5.

Scroll down for the full schedule!

Saturday, July 4

11:30a/10:30c – Twilight: Special Edition (2008)

2:30/1:30c – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

5:40/4:40c – The Twilight Sage: Eclipse

8:40/7:40c – The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn-Part 1

11:20/10:20c – The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn-Part 2

Sunday, July 5

9a/8c – Twilight: Special Edition (2008)

12/11c – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

3:10/2:10c – The Twilight Sage: Eclipse

6:10/5:10c – The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn-Part 1

8:50/7:50c – The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn-Part 2

Plus, here's a sneak peek at additional Freeform key July programming, including additional special weekend movie marathons:

July Movie Weekends

Hunger Games Weekend



Saturday, July 11

7:30a/6:30c - Divergent

10:40a/9:40c - The Divergent Series: Insurgent

1:20/12:20c - The Hunger Games

4:35/3:35c - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

8:05/7:05c - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

10:45/9:45c - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

Sunday, July 12

7a/6c - The Divergent Series: Insurgent

9:30a/8:30c - The Divergent Series: Allegiant

12/11c - The Hunger Games

3/2c - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

6:30/5:30c - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

9/8c - The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

12a/11c - Jumanji (1995)

Funday Weekend

Saturday, July 18

7a/8c - Jumanji (1995)

9:30a/8:30c - Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

11:30a/10:30c - Pocahontas (Disney Animated)

1:25/12:25c - Despicable Me

3:30/2:30c - Despicable Me 2

5:40/4:50c - The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)

7:45/6:45c - Brave (Disney-Pixar)

9:50/8:50c - Tangled (Disney Animated)

12a/11c - Shrek

Sunday, July 19

7a/6c - Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

9a/8c - Pocahontas (Disney Animated)

11a/10c - Puss in Boots (2011)

1/12c - Hercules (Disney Animated)

3:05/2:05c - The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)

5:10/4:10c - Brave (Disney-Pixar)

7:15/6:15c - Tangled (Disney Animated)

9:25/8:25c - Shrek

11:30/10:30c - Cars 3 (Disney-Pixar)

“Flick Buddy” Rom-Com



Saturday, July 25

7a/6c - 17 Again

9:10a/8:10c - Miss Congeniality

11:15a,10:15c - Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

1:55/12:55c - Easy A

4/3c - Pretty Woman

6:40/5:40c - There’s Something About Mary

9:20/8:20c - Sweet Home Alabama

11:55/10:55c - Tammy – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, July 26

7a/6c - Clueless

9a/8c - How to Be Single

11:30a/10:30c - 10 Things I Hate About You

1:35-12:35c - Tammy

3:40/2:40c - There’s Something About Mary

6:20/5:20c - Sweet Home Alabama

8:55/7:55c - Pitch Perfect

11:35-10:35c - Clueless