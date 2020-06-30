'Consuelo Mack WealthTrack' Looks at How COVID-19 Affects Your Finances

Weekly investment and personal finance series Consuelo Mack WealthTrack launches Season 17 nationwide beginning Friday, July 3 on PBS.

The new season opens with WealthTrack’s new Pandemic Pivot interview series, which explores the seismic shift that is occurring in global economies, markets and politics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting business and individual finances.

In an exclusive interview, deep value investor Bill Miller, founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Miller Value Partners – and the only fund manager to beat the market for 15 consecutive years – discusses the financial changes he has made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath with Anchor and Executive Producer Consuelo Mack.

“There are a few moments in one’s lifetime when the geopolitical and economic backdrop truly changes. This year is one of them. The combined shocks of the highly contagious, deadly coronavirus, global economic shutdowns and social unrest are upending the old-world order and introducing new dynamics yet to be fully realized,” says Mack in a statement. “That’s why we’re launching ‘Pandemic Pivot’ this season to continue sharing the wisdom of ‘Financial Thought Leaders’ and ‘Great Investors’ to help people navigate these dramatic changes and build financial security to last a lifetime.”

WealthTrack’s 17th season will also explore critical personal finance topics, including protecting portfolios in volatile markets, rethinking retirement strategies and maximizing Medicare and Social Security benefits. Dedicated to helping viewers build lifelong financial security, the series will continue to provide trustworthy, understandable advice from the best minds in the world of business, investing and personal finance. Returning exclusive guests include founder and chief economist Ed Hyman of Evercore ISI, Treasury bond expert Robert Kessler of Kessler Investment Advisors, and award-winning Social Security expert Mary Beth Franklin.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack, Premiere, Friday, July 3, 7:30/6:30c, PBS (Check your local listings)