'Yellowstone' Season 3 Was the Most-Watched Cable Premiere of 2020

Paramount Network's Yellowstone is a massive hit with fans and viewers.

Season 3 kicked off Sunday night, and with simulcasts on CMT, TV Land, and Pop, drew 6.6 million total viewers across the night. It was the most-watched cable premiere of 2020, Paramount Network's biggest telecast in history (4.2 million), and the No. 1 most social cable show of the day (70,000 interactions, up 54% from Season 2).

Yellowstone's latest episode was also a live/same day ratings hit across all key demos and showed large gains from the Season 2 premiere — up 112% (2.40) and 127% (1.78) in P25-54 and P18-49, respectively.

The drama stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton as he and his family fight to maintain control of and protect their ranch. Josh Holloway has joined the cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham in Season 3.

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson created the series and serve as executive producers with Art Linson, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

Yellowstone was renewed for a fourth season in February.

Yellowstone, Sundays, 9/8c, Paramount Network