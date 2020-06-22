What Did You Think of Josh Holloway's Debut on 'Yellowstone'? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of Yellowstone, "You're the Indian Now."]

There's a new hedge fund manager and land developer in town!

OK, so that doesn't have the same ring as "sheriff," but in just one scene so far in Yellowstone Season 3, Josh Holloway's new character Roarke Morris has made his presence known.

In the drama's premiere, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly)—the feisty daughter of cattle rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner)—was on her way back to the family's ranch when she spotted someone fishing in the river and pulled over to give him a piece of her mind ... and Roarke gave as good as he got. What followed was just under two minutes of banter about trespassing, fishing, and his stamina. As Beth learned, Roarke walked five miles upstream and knew he couldn't get out of the river because then he'd be trespassing.

"You have any interest in dinner?" Roarke asked her. "No," she replied. "I meant in general," he persisted. "No," she repeated. "I dine on my joy for life."

"You're the most interesting thing that's happened to me today," he called out as she walked away, and she left him with, "you should analyze that."

Sure, we've watched Beth and the Dutton ranch foreman Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) love story take shape, and they are finally together. (The premiere ended with her joining him to christen his new house.) But Beth's relationship—not necessarily romantic—with Roarke brings out a different side. With Rip, we get to see Beth act softer, and with Roarke, her sharper edges take center stage.

"Beth is emasculating to most men. That doesn't scare Roarke," Holloway previously told TV Insider. "There's a spark, even though they are on opposite sides."

We can't wait to see more of that spark, and—thanks to seeing his first interaction with a Dutton—what happens when he meets the rest of the family. He had to have left an impression on Beth (even if she'd deny it), so imagine what'll happen with the others? The newest promo (below) does tease meetings with both patriarch John and the least trustworthy Dutton, Jamie (Wes Bentley).

Trust us. You don't want to miss a single second of #YellowstoneTV season 3. pic.twitter.com/smPftlzscd — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 22, 2020

Plus, we have yet to see him in action in a boardroom, and with the Duttons determined to protect their legacy and ranch this season, he may need all the charm he can muster—and the right people on his side, like Karen Pittman's Metro Capital CEO, Willa Hays. All in all, his debut did exactly what it should have: inspired confidence that Holloway and his character are the right additions to and will shake things up in Season 3.

But what did you think? Vote in our poll below.

Yellowstone, Sundays, 9/8c, Paramount Network