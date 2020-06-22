'America's Got Talent': Terry Crews Joins Bodybuilder Josefina on Stage (VIDEO)

America's Got Talent host Terry Crews and the Season 15 judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel — have joined acts on stage before, and that will happen again in Tuesday's episode.

Meet bodybuilder Josefina in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of the fifth night of auditions airing June 23. Watch above to see the judges, including guest Eric Stonestreet — reuniting with his Modern Family costar Vergara — reacting to the act.

Funnily enough, Stonestreet is the Modern Family costar Vergara previously told TV Insider she could see competing on AGT. "He can be a clown," she said.

As Season 15 continues, variety acts compete for a chance to win the $1 million prize. So far, auditions have been filled with singers, dancers, contortionists, and more, including a sword-swallowing act that brought Vergara, Cowell, and Mandel to the stage to participate.

Klum, Vergara, Crews, and Cowell have all hit their Golden Buzzers, leaving Mandel the only one left to use his to send an act straight to the live shows. Will it happen this week?

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c NBC