Christine Lahti Is Gloria Steinem in Great Performances' 'Gloria: A Life' (VIDEO)

Great Performances presents the intimate theatrical production Gloria: A Life about Gloria Steinem, one of the most inspiring women of the feminist movement, premiering nationwide on Friday, June 26 on PBS.

Fifty years after Gloria Steinem began advocating for women’s equality and championing the equality rights of others, her vision remains highly relevant.

Starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Christine Lahti as Steinem, the play features an all-women cast playing both male and female roles.

Act one focuses on Steinem’s life and path to activism. Act two consists of a “talking circle” with the audience to discuss the play’s themes, moderated by Gloria Steinem herself.

This unique theatrical format offers a forum for Steinem’s philosophy on the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change.

The New York Times theater critic Jesse Green described the experience as “powerful” and “a kind of place where you’d like to curl up to share stories, and in sharing them, amplify them…. The hope seems contagious.”

Great Performances - Gloria: A Life, Premiere, Friday, June 26, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)