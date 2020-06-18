FX Celebrates Juneteenth With Special Lineup Across Its Networks

FX Networks will air a special collection of feature films and television episodes simultaneously across its three networks in honor of Juneteenth, the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Airing for nearly 24 hours on Friday, June 19, the three networks FX, FXX and FXM will simultaneously air the same series of films and TV episodes, as follows:

7 a.m. ET/PT – Hidden Figures

10 a.m. ET/PT – Selma

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET/PT – black-ish Marathon, featuring:

“Pilot”

“The Word”

“Martin Luther sKiing Day”

“Elephant in the Room”

“Sink or Swim”

“Lemons”

“One Angry Man”

“ToysRn’t Us”

“Who’s Afraid of the Big Black Man”

“Bow Knows”

“Good in the Hood”

“Black History Month”

“Hope”

“Juneteenth”

8 p.m. – 12:47 a.m. ET/PT – Atlanta Marathon, featuring:

"The Big Bang”

“Streets on Lock”

“B.A.N.”

“Juneteenth”

“Alligator Man”

“Barbershop"

“Teddy Perkins

“North of the Border”

12:47 a.m. ET/PT – Get Out

3:17 a.m. ET/PT – Get Out (Encore)