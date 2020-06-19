'Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets': Rediscover the Stories of 3 Remarkable Queens (VIDEO)

Rediscover the true stories behind three of history’s most remarkable queens—Elizabeth I, Queen Anne and Marie Antoinette with their roles in historical events.

The three-episode, three-hour miniseries Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets premieres Sundays June 21 through July 5 on PBS.

Lucy Worsley, chief curator of the Historic Royal Palaces, travels across Britain and Europe visiting the incredible locations—beautiful palaces, castles and dramatic battlefields—where royal history was made. Throughout, Worsley investigates how royal history is a mixture of facts, exaggeration, manipulation and mythology.

Notable women and their roles in historical events are featured: Elizabeth I and the Spanish Armada, Queen Anne and the Formation of Great Britain, and Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution.

These three women helped forge the Europe we know today, but Worsley explains how their stories are riddled with inaccuracies.

Was Elizabeth I’s defeat of the Spanish Armada really a David and Goliath triumph, or is that one of England’s greatest myths? How did rumors about Queen Anne’s love life and physical weaknesses overshadow her role in forging Great Britain? Did Marie Antoinette actually say “Let them eat cake!” and ignite the French Revolution?

Worsley reveals how history is thought of as a definitive truth about the past, but is often misrepresented through rumor, speculation and sometimes outright lies.

“History is a chorus of voices, each of them shouting out its own version of the story,” Worsley observes in the series. “Very often, it’s the loudest voices that get heard most clearly.”

