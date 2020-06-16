The Complete Guide to Hallmark's Christmas in July 2020 Lineup

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries are once again bringing the yuletide poolside this July, with the return of the networks’ popular summertime Christmas-movie programming event, "Christmas in July," starring fan-favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey, and more.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries helps viewers get into the Christmas spirit with the network’s "Gold Crown Christmas" featuring popular original movies from Christmases past. Three heartfelt Yuletide tales will be offered each weeknight starting Monday, June 29.

Double Feature Fridays will pair together original movies of the same franchise, with Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas and Time for You to Come Home for Christmas on July 3, and Christmas in Angels Falls and Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday on July 10. On Saturday, July 4, the network will honor our country’s service men and women with a daylong tribute to Veterans, featuring military-themed holiday movies including Operation Christmas, Holiday for Heroes and A Veteran’s Christmas.

Hallmark Channel’s "Keepsake Christmas" continues its tradition of nonstop Christmas cheer, with 17 days of original holiday movies beginning Friday, July 10th with “Christmas at Dollywood.” The festive fun runs through Monday, July 27 with fan favorite movies, including: The Nine Lives of Christmas, A Christmas Duet, Switched for Christmas, Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy and Christmas in Rome.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Gold Crown Christmas" 2020 Schedule

MONDAY, JUNE 29

5:00 PM ET/PT: The Mistletoe Inn

Stars: Alicia Witt and David Alpay

7:00 PM ET/PT: Rocky Mountain Christmas

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth, and Treat Williams

9:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at Grand Valley

Stars: Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott and Dan Lauria

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

5:00 PM ET/PT: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

Stars: Jill Wagner and Luke Macfarlane

7:00 PM ET/PT: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Stars: Aimee Teegarden and Brett Dalton

9:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas with Holly – A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation

Stars: Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

5:00 PM ET/PT: A Christmas Melody

Stars: Grammy award-winning superstar Mariah Carey, Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott , Kathy Najimy,and 10-year-old Broadway sensation singer/actress Fina Strazza

7:00 PM ET/PT: Northern Lights of Christmas

Stars: Ashley Williams and Corey Sevier

9:00 PM ET/PT: Holiday Hearts

Stars: Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell

THURSDAY, JULY 2

5:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen

Stars: Ashley Williams (“Girls,” “Love on a Limb,”), Holly Robinson Peete (“Meet the Peetes,” “Morning Show Murders”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy,” “The Flash”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook (“Psych,” She’s All That) and Benjamin Ayres (“The Chronicle Mysteries,” “Saving Hope”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas in Montana

Stars: Kellie Martin (“Hailey Dean Mysteries”) and Colin Ferguson (“Cedar Cove,” “Eureka”)

FRIDAY, JULY 3

5:00 PM ET/PT: A Boyfriend for Christmas

Stars: Kelli Williams (“The Practice”), Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”) and Charles Durning (“Rescue Me”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement,” “Dallas”) and Megan Park (“Once Upon a Prince,” “Imposters”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Alison Sweeney (“Chronicle Mysteries,” “Days of Our Lives”) and Lucas Bryant (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Haven”)

5:00 AM ET/PT: Memories of Christmas

Stars: Christina Milian (“Grandfathered”), and Mark Taylor (“American Gothic”)

SATURDAY, JULY 4 – SALUTE TO VETERANS

7:00 AM ET/PT: Journey Back to Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House,” “The View”), Oliver Hudson (“Scream Queens,” “Nashville”) and Emmy Award-winning actor Tom Skerritt (“Pickett Fences”)

9:00 AM ET/PT: The Christmas Note

Stars: Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“Entourage”), Leah Gibson (“Manifest”) and Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives”)

11:00 AM ET/PT: Home for Christmas Day

Stars: Catherine Bell (“Good Witch”) and Victor Webster (“Continuum”)

1:00 PM ET/PT: Operation Christmas

Stars: Tricia Helfer, (“Battlestar Gallactica”), Marc Blucas (“Necessary Roughness”) and Lisa Durupt (“Murder She Baked”)

3:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Homecoming

Stars: Julie Benz (“Justified,” “Dexter”) and Michael Shanks (“Stargate SG-1”)

5:00 PM ET/PT: A Veteran’s Christmas

Stars: Eloise Mumford (“Chicago Fire”) and Sean Faris (“Pretty Little Liars”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: A Homecoming for the Holidays

Stars: – Eloise Mumford (“Lone Star”) and Sean Faris ( “An Uncommon Grace”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Holiday for Heroes

Stars: Melissa Claire Egan (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”), Marc Blucas (“Season for Love,” “The Fix”) and Patti Murin (“Chicago Med,” Broadway’s Frozen)

5:00 AM ET/PT: ’Tis the Season for Love

Stars: Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) joins Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

SUNDAY, JULY 5

7:00 AM ET/PT: The Town Christmas Forgot

Stars: Lauren Holly (“NCIS”), Rick Roberts (“The Night Before the Night Before Christmas”) and Lauren Holly’s real-life son, Azer Greco

9:00 AM ET/PT: Magical Christmas Ornaments

Stars: Jessica Lowndes (“90210”) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

11:00 AM ET/PT: A Family Christmas Gift

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (“Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Most Fair”) and Dion Johnstone (“Sweet Magnolias”) and Patti LaBelle (“Star,” “Christmas Everlasting”)

1:00 PM ET/PT: Family for Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“All of My Heart,” Mean Girls) and Tyron Leitso (“My Boyfriends’ Dogs”)

3:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas on My Mind

Stars: Ashley Greene (Twilight film series), Andrew Walker (“Against the Wall”) and Jackée Harry (“227,” “Jackée”)

5:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Nashville,” “The Walking Dead”) and Colin Ferguson (“Cedar Cove,” “Eureka”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: A Godwink Christmas

Stars: Kimberley Sustad (“The Nine Lives of Christmas”), Paul Campbell (“Sun, Sand & Romance”) and Kathie Lee Gifford (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “Today”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

Stars: Cindy Busby (“Supernatural,” “Marrying Mr. Darcy”), Kathie Lee Gifford (“Today,” “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee”) and Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”)

MONDAY, JULY 6

5:00 PM ET/PT: Looks Like Christmas

Stars: Anne Heche (“The Brave”) and Dylan Neal (“Cedar Cove”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: A Joyous Christmas

Stars: Natalie Knepp (“Z: The Beginning of Everything,”), Michael Rady (Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) and Bonnie Bedelia (“Parenthood”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: A Merry Christmas Match

Stars: – Ashley Newbrough (“Privileged”) and Kyle Dean Massey (“Nashville”)

TUESDAY, JULY 7

5:00 PM ET/PT: A Song for Christmas

Stars: Becca Tobin (“Glee”) and Kevin McGarry (“When Calls the Heart”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: A Holiday Engagement

Stars: Bonnie Somerville (“Mom’s Day Away”), Jordan Bridges (“”) and Shelley Long (“Cheers”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Just in Time for Christmas – A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation

Stars: Eloise Mumford (“Christmas with Holly”), Michael Stahl‐David (Cloverfield), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future trilogy) and William Shatner (Star Trek franchise)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

5:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Incorporated

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech (“90210”) Steve Lund (“Schitt’s Creek”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: Nostalgic Christmas

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Small Town Christmas

Stars: Ashley Newbrough and Kristoffer Polaha

THURSDAY, JULY 9

5:00 PM ET/PT: One Starry Christmas

Stars: Sarah Carter (“Falling Skies”), Damon Runyan ("Star Trek: Discovery") and country music star George Canyon (“Nashville Star”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

Stars: Nicky Whelan (“Matador”) and Josh Kelly (“One Life to Live”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Our Christmas Love Song

Stars: Alicia Witt (“The Walking Dead”) and Brendan Hines (“The Tick”)

FRIDAY, JULY 10

5:00 PM ET/PT: Hearts of Christmas

Stars: Emilie Ullerup, (“Chesapeake Shores”), Kristoffer Polaha (“Life Unexpected”) and Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas in Angel Falls

Stars: Rachel Boston (“The Witches of East End”) Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”) and Beau Bridges (“Masters of Sex”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Paris, Wine and Romance”), Carlo Marks (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Eric Close (“Christmas in the Air”)

5:00 AM ET/PT: The Christmas Train – A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation

Stars: Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“Darrow & Darrow”), Joan Cusack (“Shameless”), and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon)

SATURDAY, JULY 11

7:00 AM ET/PT: Return to Christmas Creek

Stars: Tori Anderson (“Killjoys”), Stephen Huszar (“The Flash”) and Steven Weber (“Wings”)

9:00 AM ET/PT: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow

Stars: Meghan Ory (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Andrew Walker (“Bottled with Love”)

11:00 AM ET/PT: Moonlight and Mistletoe

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”), Christopher Wiehl (“Switched at Birth”), Tom Arnold (“True Lies”) and Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”)

1:00 PM ET/PT: Northern Lights of Christmas

Stars: Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Corey Sevier (“Cedar Cove”)

3:00 PM ET/PT: Matchmaker Santa

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Adam Mayfield (Ford v Ferrari), Florence Henderson (“The Brady Bunch”) and John Ratzenberger (Toy Story franchise, “Cheers”)

5:00 PM ET/PT: A Bramble House Christmas

Stars: Autumn Reeser (“The O.C.”) and David Haydn-Jones (“Supernatural”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: Two Turtle Doves

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Mad Men”) and Michael Rady (“Timeless”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen

Stars: Erin Krakow (“When Calls the Heart”), Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Godwink Christmas”)

5:00 AM ET/PT: Love Always, Santa

Stars: Marguerite Moreau (“The Birch”) and Mike Faiola (“Awkward”)

SUNDAY, JULY 12

7:00 AM ET/PT: The Perfect Christmas Present

Stars: Sam Page (“The Bold Type”) and Tara Holt (Camp X-Ray)

9:00 AM ET/PT: The Christmas Secret

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”) and John Reardon (“Arctic Air”)

11:00 AM ET/PT: A Christmas to Remember

Stars: Mira Sorvino (“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion”) and Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”).

1:00 PM ET/PT: A Boyfriend for Christmas

Stars: Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) and Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”)

3:00 PM ET/PT: Hope at Christmas

Stars: Scottie Thompson (“12 Monkeys”) and Ryan Paevey (“Marrying Mr. Darcy”)

5:00 PM ET/PT: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Wipeout”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”)

7:00 PM ET/PT: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement,” “Dallas”) and Megan Park (“Once Upon a Prince,” “Imposters”)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Stars: Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights”) and Brett Dalton (“Agents of Shield”)

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Keepsake Christmas’ 2020 Schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 10

12:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”), and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Merry & Bright

Stars: Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House,”“Love Under the Rainbow”), Andrew Walker (“Bottled with Love,”“Love in Design”) and Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue,”“Shameless”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

SATURDAY, JULY 11

6:00 AM ET/PT: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Stars: Eric Mabius (“Signed, Sealed, Delivered”) and Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica”

8:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Next Door

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Fiona Gubelmann (“Wilfred”)

10:00 AM ET/PT: Welcome to Christmas

Stars: Eric Mabius (“Signed, Sealed, Delivered,”“Ugly Betty”) and Jennifer Finnigan (“Salvation”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Miss Christmas

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”) and Marc Blucas ( “Operation Christmas”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Double Holiday

Stars: Carly Pope (“Suits”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“Condor”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Check Inn to Christmas

Stars: Rachel Boston (“A Ring by Spring”), Wes Brown (“True Blood”) and Richard Karn (“Home Improvement,” “Family Feud”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: My Christmas Dream

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), David Haydn-Jones (“Bridal Wave,”“A Cookie Cutter Christmas”) and Deidre Hall (“Days of Our Lives”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: A Wish for Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls, ”Party of Five”) and Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”)

SUNDAY, JULY 12

6:00 AM ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Jingle Around the Clock

Stars: Brooke Nevin (“Chicago Hope,” “The Christmas Cure”) and Michael Cassidy (“The OC”)

10:00 AM ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: The Christmas Club

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell (“The Expanse”) and Cameron Mathison (“A Summer to Remember”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Stars: Jessica Lowndes (“90210,”“Magical Christmas Ornaments”) and Michael Rady (“Timeless,”“Jane the Virgin”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Snow Bride

Stars: Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Getaway

Stars: Bridget Regan (“The Last Ship,”“Jane the Virgin”) and Travis Van Winkle (“The Last Ship,” Hart of Dixie”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: It’s Christmas, Eve

Stars: LeAnn Rimes (Logan Lucky) and Tyler Hynes (“UnREAL,” “Saving Hope”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: With Love, Christmas

Stars: Emilie Ullerup (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Aaron O’Connell (“The Haves and the Have Nots”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas List

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Nashville”) and Gabriel Hogan (“Warehouse 13”)

MONDAY, JULY 13

6:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

8:00 AM ET/PT: A December Bride

Stars: Jessica Lowndes (“90210”) and Daniel Lissing (“When Calls the Heart”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Joy

Stars: Danielle Panabaker (“The Flash”) and Matt Long (“Timeless”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: A Gift to Remember

Stars: Ali Liebert (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Peter Porte (“The Young and the Restless”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Road to Christmas

Stars: Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” “The Birthday Wish”), Chad Michael Murray (“Dawson’s Creek,” “Gilmore Girls,” “One Tree Hill”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Sleigh Bells Ring

Stars: Erin Cahill (“Power Rangers Time Force”) and David Alpay (“The Vampire Diaries”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Hats Off to Christmas!

Stars: Haylie Duff (“7th Heaven,” “Napoleon Dynamite”) and Antonio Cupo (“Bomb Girls,” “Elegy,” “Love At The Thanksgiving Day Parade”)

TUESDAY, JULY 14

6:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas at the Palace

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals,”) Andrew Cooper (“Royal Hearts”) and Brittany Bristow (“Holiday Date”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Stars: Kim Shaw (“Saving Hope”), Kevin McGarry (“When Calls the Heart”) and Tom Arnold (“NCIS: New Orleans”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: A Dream of Christmas

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Love Takes Flight”) Andrew Walker (“Love Struck Café”) and Cindy Williams (“Laverne & Shirley”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: A Christmas Duet

Stars: Chaley Rose (“Nashville,”“Code Black”) and Rome Flynn (“How to Get Away with Murder,”“The Haves and the Have Nots”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: A Wish for Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls,”Party of Five”) and Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Reunited at Christmas

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“The Perfect Catch”) and Mike Faiola (“Yellowstone”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Stars: Erin Krakow (“When Calls the Heart”) David Haydn-Jones (“The Gabby Douglas Story”), Miranda Frigon (“Primeval: New World”) and Emmy® nominee Alan Thicke (“Let It Snow,” “Growing Pains”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

Stars: Brooke Nevin (“Chicago Hope”) and Robin Dunne (“Sanctuary”)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

6:00 AM ET/PT: Enchanted Christmas

Stars: Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids franchise) and her real-life husband Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2

Stars: Ali Liebert (“Mech-X4”), Peter Porte (“Rome in Love”) and Tina Lifford (“Scandal”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Let it Snow

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Emmy® nominee Alan Thicke ("The L.A. Complex") and Jesse Hutch (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: 12 Gifts of Christmas

Stars: Katrina Law (“Snow Bride”), Aaron O’Connell (“The Haves and Have Nots”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Made to Order

Stars: Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids franchise) and Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Land

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Love Takes Flight”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: The Mistletoe Promise

Stars: Jaime King (“Harts of Dixie”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Connection

Stars: Brooke Burns (“The Chase,”“Gourmet Detective”) and Tom Everett Scott (“13 Reasons Why,” That Thing You Do!)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Cookies

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Wipeout”) and Wes Brown (“True Blood”)

THURSDAY, JULY 16

6:00 AM ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Once Upon a Holiday

Stars: Briana Evigan (“Step Up 2: The Streets”) and Paul Campbell (“Battlestar Galactica”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Stars: Two-time Golden Globe winner and five-time Emmy® Award nominee Henry Winkler (“Happy Days”), Brooke Burns (“Miss Guided”) and Warren Christie (“October Road”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: It’s Christmas, Eve

Stars: LeAnn Rimes (Logan Lucky) and Tyler Hynes (“UnREAL”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Getaway

Stars: Bridget Regan (“Jane the Virgin”) and Travis Van Winkle (“Hart of Dixie”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Mark Deklin (“Designated Survivor”), Holly Robinson Peete (“Meet the Peetes,”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”), Rukiya Bernard (“One Winter Weekend”) and Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: A Cheerful Christmas

Stars: Erica Deutschman (“American Gothic”), Tianna Nori (“Northern Lights of Christmas”) and Chad Connell (“Good Witch”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland

Stars: Kellie Pickler (“Pickler & Ben”) and Wes Brown (“Deception,” “Twin Peaks”)

FRIDAY, JULY 17

6:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas at Holly Lodge

Stars: Alison Sweeney (“Days of our Lives”), Jordan Bridges (J. Edgar) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Ray Donovan”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Sharing Christmas

Stars: Ellen Hollman (“Lethal Weapon”) and Bobby Campo (“Scream: The Series”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: A Perfect Christmas

Stars: Susie Abromeit (“Jessica Jones”), Dillon Casey (“Designated Survivor”) and Erin Gray (“Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: The Mistletoe Secret

Stars: Kellie Pickler (“Pickler & Ben,”“Wedding at Graceland”), Tyler Hynes (“UnREAL”) and Patrick Duffy (“Dallas,”“Step by Step”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Mingle all the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Next Door

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Fiona Gubelmann (“Wilfred”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas at Cartwight’s

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Justified”), Gabriel Hogan (“Heartland”) and veteran actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”)

SATURDAY, JULY 18

6:00 AM ET/PT: Let it Snow

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Emmy® nominee Alan Thicke ("The L.A. Complex") and Jesse Hutch (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: A Christmas Duet

Stars: Chaley Rose (“Nashville”) and Rome Flynn (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

10:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Connection

Stars: Brooke Burns (“The Chase,”“Gourmet Detective”) and Tom Everett Scott (“13 Reasons Why,” That Thing You Do!)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Reunited at Christmas

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“The Perfect Catch”) and Mike Faiola (“Yellowstone”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: With Love, Christmas

Stars: Emilie Ullerup (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Aaron O’Connell (“The Haves and the Have Nots”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”) Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: A December Bride

Stars: Jessica Lowndes (“90210”) and Daniel Lissing (“When Calls the Heart”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Joy

Stars: Danielle Panabaker (“The Flash”) and Matt Long (“Timeless”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: “Coming Home for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

SUNDAY, JULY 19

6:00 AM ET/PT: Merry & Bright

Stars: Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House”), Andrew Walker (“Bottled with Love”) and Sharon Lawrence (“Shameless”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

10:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”), and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

12:00 PM ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Sisters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: A Dream of Christmas

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Love Takes Flight”) Andrew W. Walker (“Love Struck Café”) and Cindy Williams (“Laverne & Shirley”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas in Love

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”), Daniel Lissing (“When Calls the Heart”) and Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Made to Order

Stars: Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids franchise) and Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls)

MONDAY, JULY 20

6:00 AM ET/PT: My Christmas Dream

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), David Haydn-Jones (“A Cookie Cutter Christmas”) and Deidre Hall (“Days of Our Lives”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Getaway

Stars: Bridget Regan (“Jane the Virgin”) and Travis Van Winkle (“Hart of Dixie”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

Stars: Brooke Nevin (“Chicago Hope”) and Robin Dunne (“Sanctuary”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Jingle Around the Clock

Stars: Brooke Nevin (“Chicago Hope,”“The Christmas Cure”), Michael Cassidy (“The OC”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Love You Like Christmas

Stars: Bonnie Somerville (“Friends”) and Brennan Elliott (“UnREAL”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Stars: Two-time Golden Globe winner and five-time Emmy® Award nominee Henry Winkler (“Happy Days”), Brooke Burns (“Miss Guided”) and Warren Christie (“October Road”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: It’s Christmas, Eve

Stars: LeAnn Rimes (Logan Lucky) and Tyler Hynes (“UnREAL,” “Saving Hope”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Stars: Kim Shaw (“Saving Hope”), Kevin McGarry (“When Calls the Heart”) and Tom Arnold (“NCIS: New Orleans”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Once Upon a Holiday

Stars: Briana Evigan (“Step Up 2: The Streets”) and Paul Campbell (“Battlestar Galactica”)

TUESDAY, JULY 21

6:00 AM ET/PT: Check Inn to Christmas

Stars: Rachel Boston (“A Ring by Spring”), Wes Brown (“True Blood”) and Richard Karn (“Family Feud”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas in Love

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”), Daniel Lissing (“When Calls the Heart”) and Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story – A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: The Mistletoe Secret

Stars: Kellie Pickler (“Pickler & Ben”), Tyler Hynes (“UnREAL”) and Patrick Duffy (“Dallas”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Next Door

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Fiona Gubelmann (“Wilfred”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: The Christmas Club

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell (“The Expanse”) and Cameron Mathison (“A Summer to Remember”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: A Perfect Christmas

Stars: Susie Abromeit (“Jessica Jones”), Dillon Casey (“Designated Survivor”) and Erin Gray (“Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Merry & Bright

Stars: Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House”), Andrew Walker (“Bottled with Love”) and Sharon Lawrence (“Shameless”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Stars: Eric Mabius (“Signed, Sealed, Delivered”) and Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica”)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

6:00 AM ET/PT: Hats Off to Christmas!

Stars: Haylie Duff (“7th Heaven,” “Napoleon Dynamite”) and Antonio Cupo (“Bomb Girls,” “Elegy,” “Love at The Thanksgiving Day Parade”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: A Gift to Remember

Stars: Ali Liebert (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Peter Porte (“The Young and the Restless”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Sleigh Bells Ring

Stars: Erin Cahill (“Power Rangers Time Force”) and David Alpay (“The Vampire Diaries”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Stars: Jessica Lowndes (“90210”) and Michael Rady (“Jane the Virgin”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Mingle all the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Double Holiday

Stars: Carly Pope (“Suits”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“Condor”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Finding Santa

Stars: Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House”) and Eric Winter (“The Good Doctor”)

THURSDAY, JULY 23

6:00 AM ET/PT: Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2

Stars: Ali Liebert (“Mech-X4,” “When Calls the Heart”), Peter Porte (“Rome in Love,” “Christmas Harmony,” “Love, Once and Always”) and Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar,” “Scandal”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Miss Christmas

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”) and Marc Blucas (“Operation Christmas”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Welcome to Christmas

Stars: Eric Mabius (“Signed, Sealed, Delivered”) and Jennifer Finnigan (“Salvation”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas

Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”) Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Reunited at Christmas

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“The Perfect Catch”) and Mike Faiola (“Yellowstone”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: A Christmas Duet

Stars: Chaley Rose (“Nashville”) and Rome Flynn (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: 12 Gifts of Christmas

Stars: Katrina Law (“Snow Bride”), Aaron O’Connell (“The Haves and Have Nots”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: My Christmas Love

Stars: Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”) and Bobby Campo (“Scream: The TV Series”)

FRIDAY, JULY 24

6:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Land

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Love Takes Flight”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas List

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Nashville”) and Gabriel Hogan (“Warehouse 13”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at the Palace

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals,”“The Christmas Cottage”), Andrew Cooper (“Royal Hearts,”“Damnation”) and Brittany Bristow (“Holiday Date”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Mark Deklin (“Designated Survivor”), Holly Robinson Peete (“Meet the Peetes”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”), Rukiya Bernard (“One Winter Weekend”) and Ashley Williams (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Sisters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: Let it Snow

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Emmy® nominee Alan Thicke ("The L.A. Complex") and Jesse Hutch (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: With Love, Christmas

Stars: Emilie Ullerup (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Aaron O’Connell (“The Haves and the Have Nots”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: A Wish for Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Road to Christmas

Stars: Jessy Schram (“Nashville”) and Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: My Christmas Dream

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), David Haydn-Jones (“A Cookie Cutter Christmas”) and Deidre Hall (“Days of Our Lives”)

SATURDAY, JULY 25

6:00 AM ET/PT: Mingle all the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: The Christmas Club

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell (“The Expanse”) and Cameron Mathison (“A Summer to Remember”)

10:00 AM ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: Check Inn to Christmas

Stars: Rachel Boston (“A Ring by Spring”), Wes Brown (“True Blood”) and Richard Karn (“Family Feud”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

10:00 PM ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: The Mistletoe Secret

Stars: Kellie Pickler (“Pickler & Ben”), Tyler Hynes (“UnREAL”) and Patrick Duffy (“Dallas”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Once Upon a Holiday

Stars: Briana Evigan (“Step Up 2: The Streets”) and Paul Campbell (“Battlestar Galactica”)

4:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas at Holly Lodge

Stars: Alison Sweeney (“Days of our Lives”), Jordan Bridges (J. Edgar, Mona Lisa Smile) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Ray Donovan”)

SUNDAY, JULY 26

6:00 AM ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

8:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas Cookies

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”) and Wes Brown (“True Blood”)

10:00 AM ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

12:00 PM ET/PT: A Cheerful Christmas

Stars: Erica Deutschman (“American Gothic”), Tianna Nori (“Northern Lights of Christmas”) and Chad Connell (“Good Witch”)

2:00 PM ET/PT: The Mistletoe Promise

Stars: Jaime King (“Harts of Dixie”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”)

4:00 PM ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

6:00 PM ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story – A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

8:00 PM ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

10:00 PM ET/PT: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

12:00 AM ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

2:00 AM ET/PT: Love You Like Christmas

Stars: Bonnie Somerville ("Friends") and Brennan Elliott ("UnREAL")

4:00 AM ET/PT: Enchanted Christmas

Stars: Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids franchise) and her real-life husband Carlos PenaVega ("Big Time Rush")