'Bachelor's Madison & Hannah Ann Talk Failed Relationships With Peter

Peter Weber’s time on The Bachelor wasn’t a total failure — he is currently in a relationship with Kelley Flanagan — but he did have to end relationships with not one but two women post-show.

The 28-year-old first called off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss shortly after filming, then after trying to reconcile with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, he also ended things with her.

Now, three months after The Bachelor finale aired, Madison and Hannah Ann have reunited on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! to discuss their failed relationships with Peter, and Madison is opening up about her feelings towards Peter’s mother, Barb.

While appearing during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s episode on Monday, June 15, Hannah Ann explained she hasn’t really thought much about Peter’s new relationship. She also hasn't been dwelling on how she told the Bachelor he needed to “be a man” before dating again during their tense After the Final Rose encounter.

“I have not given much thought into that, but what I will say is when I went on to After the Final Rose, I stand by everything that I said. That was my piece,” she shared.

“And walking off that stage, I never looked back. And I’m not going to let an unfortunate situation knock me down.”

As for Madison — who had a very tense encounter with Barb during that same AFTR episode — she’s moving onwards and upwards.

“Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter and I’m happy he’s found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with, and his family loves and supports. I truly am so happy for them,” Madison shared about Peter’s new romance with Kelley.

“As far as with Barb, there are absolutely no hard feelings there. She’s a great mom and she was just doing her job as a mom to protect her son in the way that she felt she needed to. I wish them all the best.”

She continued, “I was very upset after, I really was. But, now, I’m in such a good place now. But after the show yes, I cried by myself.”

And, despite both being Peter’s exes, Hannah Ann and Madison have formed a real friendship. “We’re on great terms. Yes, we’re good friends. We have a deep connection that we made on the show and that’s continued on after the show,” Madison explained.

