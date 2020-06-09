'Bachelor' Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Give an Update on Their Relationship

Third time’s the charm for former Bachelor star Peter Weber.

After calling off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, to whom he proposed during The Bachelor Season 24 finale, and trying to make things work with runner-up Madison Prewett, Peter has found happiness with former contestant Kelley Flanagan.

Peter and Kelley, who was sent home right before Hometown Dates, have been public with their relationship since May, but the two did their first on-screen interview as a couple on the Monday, June 8 season premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

"Post-show, honestly I'm doing good. I'm extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I'm just very hopeful for the future. This is my girl,” Peter said about Kelley.

As for the future, Peter revealed he and Kelley have discussed moving to New York City, which is something they’re looking forward to doing once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

View this post on Instagram My little ray of sunshine ☀️ A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on May 25, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

"We are just really excited for the future. When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. We'd love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully fingers crossed that's in our future. And just enjoy each other. It's been great,” he gushed.

Peter’s mother, Barb, also approves of her son’s new relationship and appeared during the episode to share her support. "It's a dream come true. I love her. I love her so much, and she's the daughter that I've always wanted," she shared.

Though it’s been quite the bumpy ride for Peter, he’s thankful to have had the opportunity to find love on The Bachelor, despite it taking a couple of tries.



"I remember going in, and I wanted that love story more than anything, and I can honestly say, it worked out in the end. So, thank you. Thank you, Bachelor Nation for standing by me and all my craziness, but it worked out."





Peter and Kelley first sparked romance rumors after the 28-year-old was spotted spending time with the attorney in Chicago back in March.



What do you think of Kelley and Peter’s relationship? Do you think they’ll be able to make it last? Let us know in the comments below!