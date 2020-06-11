A New Viewer's Guide to Netflix's 'Dating Around' Ahead of Season 2

Are you a a reality TV junkie looking for your next fix? It's harder and harder to come by with staples like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise on hiatus with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but fear not because Netflix has you covered.

Season 2 of their addictive romantic reality title Dating Around arrives June 12 on the streaming platform. Below, we're breaking down all the details newcomers need to know before diving into this bingeable fare.

The Premise

Each episode of this series follows one single person looking for love as they go on five different blind dates. Exploring the awkward, sweet and flirty banter common in a first date setting, Dating Around asks the question, who will get a second date? In Season 2 of the program, singles based out of New Orleans will be followed.

Inclusive

Stepping up its game from network dating shows, this series examines all kinds of relationships and orientations ranging from heterosexual and bisexual to same-sex couples. Dating Around is a more diverse alternative in comparison to shows like The Bachelorette or Bachelor which have recently come under fire for its lack of inclusion.

Teaser

Netflix is offering a glimpse at what's to come in a newly released trailer which hints at some interesting situations including an awkward reunion between former Tinder matches.

Extra Viewing

If you didn't tune in for Season 1, there are six episodes currently available for streaming on Netflix. Each installment is roughly a half-hour in length and follows six singles on their quest to find the one for them. Season 1 includes Luke, Gurki, Lex, Leonard, Sarah and Mila, but don't expect anything beyond their blind dates as Season 1 didn't include a reunion special like the platform's other buzzy shows Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind.

Dating Around, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 12, Netflix