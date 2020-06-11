'David Makes Man' Cast & Producers Share Thanks for Peabody Award Win (VIDEO)

Some good news came this week for OWN's drama series David Makes Man when the show was awarded the highly prestigious Peabody Award in the entertainment category. Other winners in the same arena include HBO's Watchmen, Succession and Chernobyl, Apple TV+'s Dickinson, Amazon's Fleabag, Hulu's Ramy, Netflix's Stranger Things, Unbelievable and When They See Us. This win marks the first for the Oprah Winfrey Network as well as Apple TV+.

For David Makes Man, the win is justified given the freshman drama's sensitivity in exploring the fourteen year old David (Akili McDowell) as he code-switches to survive in both the violent world in which he lives and the gifted class at the magnet school he attends. The cast also includes Nathanial McIntyre, Alana Arenas, Phylicia Rashad, Cayden Williams, Travis Coles, Ade Chike Torbert, Jordan Bolger, and Isaiah Johnson. The acclaimed series, created by Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), has been renewed for a second season on OWN.

The cast and executive producers for the show put together a thank you video to show their gratitude for the Peabody win. Check out it below.

David Makes Man Season 1 is currently available on OWN on Demand or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video