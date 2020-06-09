Attention 'Watchmen' Fans! Here's Your Chance to Win the HBO Series on Digital

Prepare to enter the twisty universe of Watchmen reimagined through Damon Lindelof's (Lost, The Leftovers) eyes with our special digital giveaway sweepstakes.

HBO's limited series delves into the alt-history world first introduced in Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon's acclaimed graphic novel of the '80s. Set years after the events of the book, Watchmen explores a world in which vigilantes have been outlawed, cops hide behind masks, and an extremist group inspired by Rorschach is running rampant.

The series follows detective Angela Abar (Regina King) who goes by the name Sister Night while on duty as she uncovers various mysteries about the system she's a part of as well as her own personal history she never knew about.

Featuring an all-star cast that includes King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Louis Gossett Jr., James Wolk, Don Johnson, and many more, Watchmen is one wild adventure that examines the effects of trauma and its connection to masks.

