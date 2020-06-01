9 Wild 'Bachelor' Moments We Want to See on 'Greatest Seasons – Ever!' (VIDEO)

It’s no wonder ABC is devoting 10 episodes to its reality recap series The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! The network probably has a pandemic-plagued primetime lineup to fill, but really, 10 episodes could never cover all the drama from the dating show franchise so far.

Below, find some of our favorite highlights and lowlights from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Between Jason pulling the original “Mesnick” and Colton Underwood fleeing from his season’s camera crew, these are the watercooler-worthy moments we’d love to revisit.

Jason backtracks on his decision

Long before Season 22’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. “pulled a Mesnick,” Season 13’s Jason Mesnick originated the move when he dumped winner Melissa Rycroft in front of millions of viewers, explaining that he was still in love with runner-up Molly Malaney.

Rozlyn finds her own love journey with a staffer



In a moment that feels truly UnREAL, host Chris Harrison had to give contestant Rozlyn Papa her walking papers in The Bachelor Season 14 after producers alleged she was having a relationship with one of the show’s staffers, who was also let go.

Ali confronts Justin about his girlfriend back home



“It's been quite the road getting here so far,” Ali Fedotowsky said to her suitors in Bachelorette Season 6… before setting her crosshairs on contestant Justin Rego. “Justin, I think it's been especially difficult for you because you probably really miss your girlfriend in Canada.” Unsurprisingly, Justin left the competition that week.

Chantal slaps Brad



After watching Brad Womack’s original Bachelor season, Chantal O’Brien made quite the first impression during his Season 15 reprise: slapping him across the face on behalf of “every woman in America.” (Chantal eventually made it to the finale, though, so… bygones.)

Tierra falls down the stairs



Bachelor Mansion may look romantic, but those tiled stairs can be dangerous. During Sean Lowe’s Bachelor season, Tierra LiCausi supposedly fell down the stairs and had to be carried away in a neck brace and on a stretcher. Cut to AshLee Frazier: “I’m worried about Tierra, but I’m definitely disappointed that it happened on my one-on-one date with Sean today.”

Clare burns Juan Pablo



It’s rare that a runner-up gets the final word in a finale, but Clare Crawley got a chance to tell off Bachelor No. 18, Juan Pablo Galavis, after he apparently said something crude to her on a helicopter. “What you just made me go through? I would never want my children having a father like you,” she said, before striding off.

Nick asks Andi about their fantasy suite activities



In a memorable After the Final rose special, Bachelorette Season 10 contestant Nick Viall asked Andi Dorfman why she made love to him if he wasn’t in love with him. She rightly responded that the question was “below the belt” and that those details should be “kept private.”

Kelsey tells quite the sob story



Bachelor Season 19 contestant Kelsey Poe seemed smug after telling Chris Soules about her late husband’s untimely death. “Isn’t my story amazing?” a smiling Kelsey said in a post-date confessional. “It’s tragic, but it’s amazing. I love my story.”

Colton jumps a fence

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colton Underwood was so upset that contestant Cassie Randolph eliminated herself in Season 23 that he jumped a fence to get away from the camera crew, spurring multiple expletives from Chris Harrison.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Premiere, Monday, June 8, 8/7c, ABC