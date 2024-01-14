Timothy Omundson Says ‘Psych 4’ Is Just Waiting for Greenlight: ‘We’re All Ready to Go’

Psych fans may already have heard rumblings about a fourth Psych movie. Timothy Omundson, who played Carlton Lassiter in the original USA series and three follow-up movies, says the team is just waiting for the greenlight from Peacock.

“To my knowledge, certainly there’s a fourth script in place and ready to go,” the Percy Jackson and the Olympians star tells TV Insider, echoing what writer and star James Roday Rodriguez previously shared about Psych 4‘s development. “[Creator] Steve Franks and James Roday Rodriguez were able to write that one before the strike hit. So that was delivered to the network, and I believe it’s sitting on Peacock’s desk. Just waiting for the greenlight to happen, is what I’ve been told. But I’m not entirely up to date on the latest.”

Once Peacock gives the word, the whole cast is ready to assemble. “I do believe there’s even been notes back and forth,” Omundson says. “It’s exciting. We’re all ready to go. As soon as they say jump, we’ll say how high.”

The last Psych movie, Psych 3: This Is Gus, came out on Peacock in 2021. In it, Shawn Spencer (Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband as they prepare for a shotgun wedding and the birth of Baby Guster. Omundson’s Lassiter grappled with the future of his career. Omundson would want to explore more of that in the potential Psych 4.

“Selfishly for me, I just want to see more of where Lassiter’s at with the existential crisis,” he shares. “We saw him delve into a little bit in the third movie of, if he can’t be a cop, what is he? So that’s really where I want to go more to. And then I always want to see more Lassie and [Juliet] O’Hara [Maggie Lawson] work.”

“So much of the series was them working together, and then we haven’t had as much opportunity to explore it in the movies,” says Omundson. “We did a little bit in the second one when those beautiful scenes between Lassiter and O’Hara in the recovery house. So I always want more of that.”

