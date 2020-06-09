Monday TV Ratings: Dwayne Johnson's 'Titan Games' Conquers Competition
NBC
Viewers escaped with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his Titan Games competition series on Monday, June 8. The NBC show grabbed the highest 18-49 viewership for the night with a 0.8 rating. In total viewers, it came up short against a rerun of CBS's The Neighborhood (4.06 million), which ranked highest for the night.
ABC's three-hour The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons...Ever! special didn't ignite a huge amount of viewership with a 0.4 rating and meager 2.42 million viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, June 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Titan Games (NBC)
|0.8
|3.89
|The Neighborhood – R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.06
|The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC)
|0.4
|2.42
|9-1-1 - R (Fox)
|0.4
|2.57
|Whose Line Is It Anyway CW)
|0.2
|903,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.55
|Whose Line Is It Anyway - R CW)
|0.2
|944,000
|9 p.m.
|The Wall (NBC)
|0.7
|3.73
|9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox)
|0.4
|2.28
|All Rise - R (CBS)
|0.3
|3.06
|Roswell New Mexico (CW)
|0.1
|665,000
|10 p.m.
|Songland (NBC)
|0.5
|2.40
|Bull – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.90