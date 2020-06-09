Monday TV Ratings: Dwayne Johnson's 'Titan Games' Conquers Competition

Viewers escaped with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his Titan Games competition series on Monday, June 8. The NBC show grabbed the highest 18-49 viewership for the night with a 0.8 rating. In total viewers, it came up short against a rerun of CBS's The Neighborhood (4.06 million), which ranked highest for the night.

ABC's three-hour The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons...Ever! special didn't ignite a huge amount of viewership with a 0.4 rating and meager 2.42 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, June 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):