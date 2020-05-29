National Geographic Sets 'Lost on Everest' & 'Expedition Everest' Premieres (VIDEO)

Here's some good news on Mount Everest Day.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that National Geographic's upcoming Everest specials, Lost on Everest and Expedition Everest, will premiere on Tuesday, June 30. The two programs complement the magazine's July issue about the mountain's unique history. Plus, we have the opening minutes of Lost on Everest below.

Lost on Everest investigates what happened to explorers Andrew "Sandy" Irvine and George Leigh Mallory, who disappeared on June 8, 1924, while attempting the mountain's first summit. The special, which will air without commercials, is led by journalist, climber, and adventurer Mark Synnott, with National Geographic photographer, climber, and mountaineer Renan Ozturk.

Along with a world-renowned team of professional climbers, they're looking to find Irvine's body—Mallory's was found in 1999—and solve his disappearance, as well as determine who conquered the world's tallest mountain successfully. Among the obstacles they faced were extreme weather, overcrowding, and high-altitude threats.

The special includes never-before-seen images captured using high-altitude drones and new research from Everest historian Tom Holzel.

Then, on Expedition Everest, a team of international scientists, climbers, and storytellers conduct the most comprehensive, single scientific expedition in Mount Everest history. Tate Donovan narrates the special that reveals climate research key to understanding changes facing the mountain and its glaciers and the threats those changes pose to the communities downstream.

The National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest expedition covers the valleys surrounding Everest, the areas around Base Camp, the treacherous Khumbu Icefall, South Col, and the "death zone" above 26,000 feet.

National Geographic has a legacy of Everest exploration with unparalleled access from renowned explorers, scientists, photographers, and filmmakers, both with the magazine (starting in 1933) and the first television broadcast (in 1965).

Lost on Everest, Tuesday, June 30, 9/8c, National Geographic

Expedition Everest, Tuesday, June 30, 10/9c, National Geographic