Meet the Cast of Characters on Netflix's New Comedy 'Space Force' (VIDEO)

Netflix's new comedy, Space Force, hurdles to Earth this Friday, May 29 and ahead of its arrival, the stars are sharing some background on their interesting characters.

John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome, and Diana Silvers spoke with TV Insider and debriefed viewers on what they can expect from the show co-created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels.

As Dr. Adrian Mallory, Malkovich is the chief science officer of the Space Force, and the goal is to "have 'boots on the moon' by 2024." Schwartz, meanwhile, is F. Tony Scarapiducci, the head of media relations at Space Force. "I'm the vocal box," he shares. "I'm the microphone that gets whatever happens at Space Force out into the universe... And I may not be the best person for this particular job."

Schwartz describes his two bosses – Carell's Mark Naird and Malkovich's Mallory — as a "stubborn father" and a "cool dad," respectively.

Offering some more insight on Naird family dynamic are Kudrow and Silvers who play Maggie and Erin, wife and daughter to Mark. "Maggie's an ambitious Washington military wife and, you know, the rug gets pulled out from under her... and gets pulled out from under her... and gets pulled out from under her," Kudrow emphasizes about her character who will find herself going down a different path than her general husband.

Meanwhile, Silvers credits Erin's resourcefulness to her parents, but it's not all smooth sailing for the teen. "I think she's a bit lonely and I think she's a bit confused... being in a new place and navigating friends, family, and her new weird school life," she says.

Newsome also shares some background on Angela Ali, a helicopter pilot, newly transferred from the Air Force. "She wanted this transfer into the Space Force for reasons that will be revealed," Newsome teases.

As for Yang, who portrays Dr. Chan Kaifang, he jokes, "I think I'm finally playing a character that my parents can be proud of and he's quite a smart capable guy." Learn even more about these characters by checking out the video interview above and don't miss Space Force when it debuts on Netflix.

Space Force, Series Premiere, Friday, May 29, Netflix

**Reporting by Kate Hahn