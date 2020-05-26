Monday TV Ratings: 'Titan Games' Premiere Tackles the Lead in Key Demo

Memorial Day primetime television was predictably quiet with mostly reruns airing on the four major broadcast networks. However, NBC kept things fresh with the season premiere of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's reality competition series, The Titan Games, and a new episode of songwriting series, Songland — and it paid off in the viewership numbers.

Titan Games took the top spot in the 18-49 demographic while Songland in the 10 o'clock hour also won the time slot in the key demo. In total viewers, the leader of the night was a rerun of CBS's The Neighborhood with the first of two episodes of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud coming in second.

The only other original program of the night, ABC's The Baker and the Beauty, stayed on par with previous episodes with 2.26 total viewers and a .4 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, May 25, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):