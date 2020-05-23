'I Was Lorena Bobbitt': Sneak Peek at 'Ripped From the Headlines' Feature (VIDEO)

Lifetime kicks off Memorial Day with the Ripped from the Headlines feature premiere of I Was Lorena Bobbitt on Monday, May 25.

Starring Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey as the controversial couple Lorena and John Bobbitt, the film follows Lorena's account leading up to that fateful day as Lorena also serves as executive producer and on-screen narrator.

Lifetime will run a PSA for the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence featuring the actors and Lorena Bobbitt, as part of Lifetime's public affairs campaign, Stop Violence Against Women.

Lorena Bobbitt became a household name and made tabloid headlines when after years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Now nearly 30 years later, Lorena tells her story, and hers alone, for the first time with Lifetime.

This film follows her journey from a wide-eyed, immigrant bride to a battered wife into an unlikely media sensation.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt also documents her ultimately emerging as a strong, thoughtful woman who has devoted her life to advocating for other abused women.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I was Lorena Bobbitt, Premiere, Monday, May 25, 8/7c, Lifetime