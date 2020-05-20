Apple TV+ Announces 'Greatness Code' With Tom Brady, Usain Bolt & More

Apple is bringing sports back into our lives in the form of new docuseries Greatness Code.

Premiering globally on Friday, July 10, the landmark series will feature untold stories from renowned athletes Tom Brady, Usain Bolt, Alex Morgan, LeBron James, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky, and Kelly Slater. The show joins a slate of highly-acclaimed original docuseries including Home and Visible as well as the recent documentary Beastie Boys Story.

The short-form unscripted series puts a spotlight on the lesser-known sides of the world's greatest athletes. Over seven mini-episodes, the series examines pivotal moments that defined the athlete's career. Greatness Code is directed by Gotham Chopra (Tom vs. Time).

The athletes being highlighted are among the best in their leagues. You have four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James; six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady; Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women's National Soccer Team Alex Morgan; World's Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic Champion Usain Bolt; five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky; and 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slate and more.

The show is a co-production between the sports content platforms Religion of Sports — co-founded by Chopra, Brady and Michael Strahan — and Uninterrupted, an athlete empowerment brand founded by James and Maverick Carter.

Coming off the heels of mega hit The Last Dance, this series is likely to fill the ongoing void sports fans are feeling amid the halted seasons. Stay tuned for the arrival of Greatness Code when it debuts this summer on Apple TV+.

Greatness Code, Series Premiere, Friday, July 10, Apple TV+