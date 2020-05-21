Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Finale Slays the Competition

Jim Halterman
The Masked Singer Season 3 Finale Panelists
Michael Becker/FOX

No other programming stood a chance on Wednesday's primetime broadcast schedule as Fox's Season 3 finale of The Masked Singer dominated both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. The finale, which revealed the winner as singer/reality star Kandi Burruss as Night Angelrose slightly over December's Season 2 finale (8.36 million) but down nearly 3 million from the first season finale on February 27, 2019 (11.47 million).

Also performing well was Fox's premiere of its summer reality competition show, Ultimate Tag, which won the 9 o'clock timeslot in both 18-49 demo and total viewers. The season finale of CBS' S.W.A.T. also won the 10 o'clock hour in both key demo and total viewers.

'The Masked Singer's Turtle on the Finale: 'I Wouldn't Have Changed Anything'See Also

'The Masked Singer's Turtle on the Finale: 'I Wouldn't Have Changed Anything'

'I thought if there was a competition I had a shot at winning, it was going to be a singing competition,' he says.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. The Masked Singer – F (Fox)2.38.72
Moana (ABC)0.73.43
NCIS - R (CBS)0.54.88
Chicago Med - R (NBC)0.43.31
The 100 - P  (CW)0.2835,000
9:00 p.m.Ultimate Tag – P  (FOX)1.34.56
FBI - R (CBS)0.54.45
 Chicago Fire – R (NBC)0.43.08
Bulletproof – R (CW)0.1297,000
10 p.m. S.W.A.T. – F  (CBS)0.64.77
Holey Moley - R   (ABC)0.52.26
Chicago P.D. - R  (NBC)0.43.38