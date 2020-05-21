Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Finale Slays the Competition
No other programming stood a chance on Wednesday's primetime broadcast schedule as Fox's Season 3 finale of The Masked Singer dominated both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. The finale, which revealed the winner as singer/reality star Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, rose slightly over December's Season 2 finale (8.36 million) but down nearly 3 million from the first season finale on February 27, 2019 (11.47 million).
Also performing well was Fox's premiere of its summer reality competition show, Ultimate Tag, which won the 9 o'clock timeslot in both 18-49 demo and total viewers. The season finale of CBS' S.W.A.T. also won the 10 o'clock hour in both key demo and total viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Masked Singer – F (Fox)
|2.3
|8.72
|Moana (ABC)
|0.7
|3.43
|NCIS - R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.88
|Chicago Med - R (NBC)
|0.4
|3.31
|The 100 - P (CW)
|0.2
|835,000
|9:00 p.m.
|Ultimate Tag – P (FOX)
|1.3
|4.56
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.45
|Chicago Fire – R (NBC)
|0.4
|3.08
|Bulletproof – R (CW)
|0.1
|297,000
|10 p.m.
|S.W.A.T. – F (CBS)
|0.6
|4.77
|Holey Moley - R (ABC)
|0.5
|2.26
|Chicago P.D. - R (NBC)
|0.4
|3.38