'Impractical Jokers' Self-Shot Spinoff 'Dinner Party' Greenlit at truTV

The Impractical Jokers universe is expanding as truTV announced that they've greenlit the self-shot spinoff Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party.

The six-episode half-hour series is set to premiere Thursday, May 21 on the network with stars Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano reuniting as their comedy troupe The Tenderloins. Filmed by the Jokers themselves, the series reunites the longtime friends who have been kept apart for the first time in 25 years. The foursome will sit down to "break bread" from their respective households.

Offering a peek at the guys like never before, this series will give an up-close and personal look at their lives as they practice social distancing during the ongoing health crisis. Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party invites fans to be guests at the Jokers' dinner party each Thursday night as they discuss their week, friendship, and whatever else comes up along the way.

"The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have the opportunity to deliver some much needed levity for fans right now," Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV said in a statement. "This new iteration comes at the perfect time for families looking for content to watch together at home."

Fresh off the heels of Impractical Jokers: The Movie's theatrical release earlier this year, this new series proves that even if they can't be together in person, that doesn't mean the laughter has to end.

"While all of us are social distancing, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fans' living rooms," said The Tenderloins. "Although this isn't our usual format, this new show is a unique and intimate way to entertain our fans and further our relationship with those who have come to know us across eight seasons of Impractical Jokers."

The men can also be seen in the second season of TBS's The Misery Index (premiering May 14 at 10:30/9:30c), the game show which asks players to place various scenarios on a scale known as the titular index. Hosted by Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), the guys are divided into two teams to help the contestants throughout the episode.

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party is produced by Bongo Pictures with Michael Bloom and Chris Wagner serving as executive producers and Chris Pizzi serving as co-executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Quinn, Murray, Gatto and Vulcano alongside Charlie DeBevoise and Casey Jost will also be producing. Don't miss the laughs when Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party arrives later this month.

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 21, 10/9c, truTV

