'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Is Turtle an 'American Idol' Alum? (VIDEO)

There are only four celebrities left to be unmasked this season on the hit competition show — and one of them might have already appeared on a Fox singing series! That's at least what panelist Robin Thicke thinks in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of The Masked Singer Season 3 semifinals.

"There was something in the falsetto that I heard today, and he said 'idol' in the package, and I remember when on the first season of Idol, this guy was a fan of my first album," he explains. "In fact, he sang one of my songs on the season of American Idol, and now he does the Dr. Pepper commercials, right? With the high falsetto."

Watch the clip above to see guest panelist Jay Pharoah showing off his vocals and to find out Robin's guess for who's under the Turtle mask.

Pharoah joins host Nick Cannon and Robin and the rest of the panelists — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger — in Wednesday's episode. In the semifinals, one contestant will be unmasked. The top three will then compete and be unmasked in the finale on Wednesday, May 20.

The Masked Singer has already been renewed for a fourth season, and Fox is looking to air it in the fall in its usual time slot.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox