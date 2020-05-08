'9-1-1's Athena Meets With a Victims Advocate in Season 3 Finale (VIDEO)

How is Athena (Angela Bassett) doing after that brutal fight in the penultimate episode of 9-1-1 Season 3?

She's home, but she's still bruised and her arm is in a sling. However, as you can see in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek, she's also eager to help the serial rapist's other victims.

"Are those all your realtor rapist files?" May (Corinne Massiah) asks her mother. They are; Athena wants to be ready for her meeting with a victims advocate, Dr. Kara Sandford (guest star Brooke Shields). "Going to trial, testifying in court, it could be overwhelming," she explains. "She's going to help all of them get through it."

Watch the clip above to meet Dr. Sandford and see her reaction to Athena's set-up.

In "Powerless," Athena tracked down the serial rapist Jeffery Hudson (Noah Bean) at a storage facility after following up on his credit card charges at a nearby coffee shop. There, she engaged in quite the fight for her life with him, while her husband Bobby (Peter Krause) and the rest of the 118 could only listen over the radio.

Elsewhere in "What's Next?" the 118 rushes to help at the scene of a massive train derailment, as glimpsed at the end of the penultimate episode. There, Buck (Oliver Stark) will reunite with Abby (Connie Britton), who was the one to call it in to Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) at the 9-1-1 call center.

9-1-1, Season 3 Finale, Monday, May 11, 8/7c, Fox