'The Goldbergs,' 'Schooled' & 'American Housewife' Celebrate 'Prom Night' (VIDEO)

Who said that you can’t host prom in your living room? ABC is bringing the party home on Wednesday, May 13, with ABC Prom Night. The evening will feature special prom-themed season finale episodes of network comedies The Goldbergs, Schooled and American Housewife.

Leading up to the multi-episode event, a bevy of prom-tastic resources will be made available across official ABC social platforms to help you prepare for your at-home celebration. Don’t miss the perfect party planning checklist, prom court printables, themed games, recipes and more, along with special prom-posals from the stars themselves.

Below is a list of the #ABCPromNight season finales:

The Goldbergs at 8/7c – “Pretty in Pink” – Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be Prom King, Beverly’s actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s dad is in the hospital.

Schooled at 8:30/7:30c – “Clueless” – Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor is put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.

American Housewife at 9/8c – “Prom” – Katie confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist – teaching Greg to shoot a three-pointer – so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom.

ABC Prom Night, Wednesday, May 13, 8/7c, ABC