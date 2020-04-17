'The Blacklist' Sets Farewell Episode for Brian Dennehy's Dom

Hollywood is mourning the death of veteran actor Brian Dennehy after he passed away from natural causes at the age of 81. But fans of his will get to see him on their television screens one more time.

Dennehy's Dom — the character he has recurred on The Blacklist since Season 3 — will appear on the NBC drama as it wraps its seventh season, Deadline reports.

"Fans will get to see Brian again," creator and executive producer Jon Bokenkamp revealed. "We're working with existing and previously filmed footage to complete the season finale."

While the finale was originally set to be the 22nd episode of the season, but due to the current health crisis, The Blacklist shut down production early. Therefore, Episode 19 is the last of the season, and it was already set to include Dennehy's Dom. How will the story end for his character?

NBC will also include a card for Dennehy as tribute at the end of the remaining episodes starting with the 16th of the season on April 24. Bokenkamp and fellow executive producer John Eisendrath also remembered Dennehy and what he brought to their show.

"We were incredibly fortunate to call Brian part of our Blacklist family," they said. "He brought depth and humanity to a pivotal role and his loss is a big one. Like everyone else on our show, we were fans first. He will be missed."

Blacklist star Megan Boone, who plays Elizabeth Keen, Dom's granddaughter, shared a photo of the two of them from set alongside a heartfelt message. "Rest In Peace, Brian Dennehy. You had unparalleled talent, magnetism and gravitas," she wrote on Instagram. "I feel incredibly fortunate for having worked with you for your final character arc, as you were one of America's great actors. My heartfelt condolences to Mr. Dennehy's family and friends."

