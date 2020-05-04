Melody Thomas Scott Waxes Nostalgic for 'Y&R's Victor-Nikki Episodes

Young and the Restless is being creative about not having original episodes to air due to coronavirus production delays. The daytime drama is airing five classic episodes this week featuring key moments in the love story of Nikki Reed Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

Up today is Nikki’s first visit to the Newman Ranch in 1981 where she shares scenes with future longtime love Victor. In addition to seeing the beginning of Victor and Nikki’s romance, viewers will see the Newman Ranch in all its original splendor. On Tuesday, May 5, Nikki dreams of reuniting with Victor after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is removed from the equation in a 1987 episode. On Wednesday, May 6, Nikki takes center stage at the Colonnade Room — a place that has deep significance for both her and Victor — in a program originally broadcast in 1990.

Then, on Thursday, May 7, Victor and Nikki are unable to deny their attraction while another fan favorite duo’s marriage is on the rocks in a show from 1998. Last, but far from least, on Friday, May 8, Victor and Nikki remarry at (where else?) the Colonnade Room in an episode from 2002.

In addition to Nikki and Victor, characters seen in these memorable episodes include Col. Douglas Austin (Michael Evans), Phillip (Thom Bierdz), Cricket (Lauralee Bell), Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Scott (Peter Barton), and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) along with many others.

TV Insider chatted with Scott about this trip down memory lane and how she’s handling being quarantined. She also gives an update on her upcoming memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama.

The anticipated tome was set for a July release, but will now be available in August.

What were your thoughts when you learned Y&R was doing five episodes specific to Victor and Nikki’s love story?

Melody Thomas Scott: I was thrilled to hear about Y&R having a Victor/Nikki week, of course. I am looking forward to it! I haven’t seen some of the featured shows since we shot them. I’m especially eager to see the very early episode in which Nikki enters the Newman Ranch for the very first time!

Relive their legendary love story. ❤️ Join #YR for “Victor and Nikki: A Lifetime Of Love” next week on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Y56ffN8O1H — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 1, 2020

We saw the late Michael Evans (Col. Austin) in the masquerade ball episode and now, again, today. In addition to being Victor’s “talk to,” Col. Austin always championed Victor and Nikki’s reunion. He spoke for the audience in that way. What are your memories of Michael?

[My husband] Edward [Scott, Supervising Producer, Bold and the Beautiful] and I adored Michael Evans. We were very close friends and we often socialized with him and his darling wife, Patsy. I know they are both smiling down on us.

How have you been holding up during the self-quarantining?

We have been very lucky to be quarantined with my BFF, Claudine. Along with her beautiful rescue feline, Koala, of course! He and [our dog] Reilly have been slowly getting acquainted. We lowly humans in the house have finally started to lean into forced relaxation mode and delusionally behaving as if we are all on a grand vacation: shooting pool, swimming, and playing ping pong, piano, shuffleboard, backgammon, Scrabble, Taboo, Trivial Pursuit, and our new obsession: Bananagrams!

Just the other night we watched a movie-of-the-week I filmed in 2002, The Paradise Virus. (Note: In the film, Scott plays Linda Flemming, a brilliant and beautiful virologist, charged with stemming the spread of a deadly virus.) When we shot it, on an island in Turks and Caicos, (it was far from the glamorous location one would assume,) the premise seemed so far-fetched, we basically treated it as science fiction. Fast forward eighteen years later and the entire world is living it. I certainly have gained newfound respect for the script, written by Peter Layton.

We viewed it through Sling, but I understand it’s offered on many streaming services. If you have an hour and a half to kill, (and, these days, who doesn’t?) check it out. It’s very conducive to trigger games (of your choice) as the words “virus," “island” and “doctor” are uttered frequently!

Has self-quarantining given you more time to complete your upcoming memoir? When can readers expect to dive in it?

In spite of editing the manuscript several times, I am still finding things that need tweaking. Due to delays we can thank corona for, the new release date is August 18, 2020.

Are there any classic episodes you’d like to see?

It’s so hard for me to recall particular scenes or storylines when asked. Forty-one years' worth definitely overloads one's brain…but I would love to see the scene in the Newman Living Room when Nikki first meets Bobby Marsino (John Enos). Do you remember it? It’s a classic in my mind!

Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS