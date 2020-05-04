Sunday TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Live Shows Continue to Rise in Viewers

The singing competition series, American Idol, which began virtual shows last week due to COVID-19, continued with an episode that revealed this season's Top 11 and also landed at the top of the 18-49 demographic for Sunday's primetime broadcast schedule. It also increased in total viewers, raking in and audience of 6.41 million over last week's 6.04 million.

But in total viewers, the top spot went to CBS' newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which beat everything else even though it dropped close to 2 million viewers from last week's big numbers (10.9 million).

Coming in second — behind Idol — in total viewers from 8-10 pm was the premiere of CBS' Sunday Night at the Movies with Raiders of the Lost Ark, which beat out originals of Fox's The Simpsons, season finales of NBC dramas Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls, as well as, in total viewers, ABC's The Rookie in the 10 o'clock hour.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, May 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):