WWE's Becky Lynch on 'Money in the Bank' Matches & Her 'Billions' Cameo

Season 5 of Billions is fixing up to be a real smackdown between hedge fund mogul Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti). So, it only makes sense that WWE superstar Becky Lynch will be getting in on the action with a cameo in the season opener of the acclaimed Showtime drama.

Before “The Man” comes around for a visit through the shark-infested waters of big New York business, the Raw women’s champion looks back on her experience on set. The always outspoken Irish Lass Kicker also tells us what she thinks of the latest unique shows being produced by the WWE.

How has quarantine been treating you? How are you keeping busy?

Becky Lynch: We’re quite lucky because Seth [Rollins, WWE superstar and Lynch's fiancé] has a gym here in Iowa. We at least have that to go to and train every day. So, lots of training and catching up on shows. I’d never seen Game of Thrones. I watched the whole eight seasons in two weeks. Now, [I'm busy with] reading and acting lessons and all those good things.

Speaking of acting, how did your spot on Billions come about? I know co-creator and executive producer Brian Koppelman is a fan.

He had done a panel where he was wearing my shirt. My friend [author] Paul O’Brien pointed [it] out to me. He was a big fan of the show and we started bantering back and forth. He said he had a spot for me—he wasn’t blowing hot air, he actually did. So, it was great. We [officially] met when I did his podcast [The Moment with Brian Koppleman], and we were just talking like a couple of old hens. He is a really great guy.

You have some traditional acting experience with commercials, other TV shows and movies. You even nabbed a stunt credit for Vikings. How did the set of Billions compare?

Everybody was so welcoming and lovely and couldn’t have been nicer. I immediately felt like part of the family. I had come off of a three-week tour. I had to go to the NXT show the next day as well. I could have been exhausted and drained, but it was so energizing to be with such a great cast of talented actors. They were all so friendly. Brian really created a great family atmosphere down there.

Were you a fan of the series before the opportunity came about?

It was kind of a binge-watching session. I don’t know if I was as aware of it. To be honest with you, I’m one of those people that doesn’t have all the channels. I had to get the Showtime app. It’s just amazing [and has] such great storytelling. It has everything you want: a great protagonist and antagonist, character development and the acting is second to none.

See Also 'Billions' Season 5 Adds 'Suits' Rick Hoffman in Recurring Role Find out who the actor you watched as Louis Litt for nine seasons will be playing in the Showtime drama.

What can you tell us about your cameo appearance?

Without giving everything away, fans can expect to see me interact with their favorite characters, see me in a different light and a different position maybe.

Was there anyone in particular that you were really excited to work with?

I’m a big fan of Paul Giamatti, so knowing he was on the show is incredible. I think he is one of the best actors of our generation. Getting to meet him was pretty cool.

When it comes to billionaires in the WWE world, one immediately thinks of Vince McMahon. How do you think he would get along with Chuck and Axe?

I think Vince would do pretty well on this show, the eccentric character that he is. You look at [Axe], and he's unassuming. Vince is such a larger-than-life character. At the same time, I watched him the other day demonstrate falling off a tower at 74-years-old without a bother, brushing his shoulders off and standing up again.

The Money in the Bank matches are coming up on May 10, and unlike anything we’ve seen, are taking place on top of WWE headquarters. What are your thoughts on how the company has been thinking outside of the box lately?

The thing is, it’s a crazy time. You have to see what works and what doesn’t. The fact that we have the ability to make more cinematic matches, I think it’s a testament to how we can adjust and move forward. I think we have to keep going along those lines. Not necessarily every match has to be a cinematic match, but just [exploring] different ways of dialogue and how we adjust our storytelling to this new reality we’re in now.

Is there any scenario you’re picturing creatively of a match outside of the traditional ring? Becky’s Boneyard, perhaps?

I’ve pitched plenty of things. We’ll see what happens. Sometimes your pitches go through, sometimes they don’t. We’ll see what happens.

We’ve seen less of you in recent weeks on Raw and you’ve had such a busy year. How has it been being at home longer than a day and having the time to reflect on everything you’ve achieved?

It has been an adjustment because 2019 was the busiest year of my life. I think I spent less than 10 nights at home the entire year. It was a whirlwind. I never really got the time to digest what had happened and what was done. I got to look at that a little bit. Then another part of me is just a worker. I just like to work and go. I want to be productive all the time. It also forces you to look at what is actually productive and what is busy work. It is deciphering between the two.

A lot of new faces are getting the chance to run with the ball in WWE a little bit. You’re seeing Dana Brooke get more opportunity and Zelina Vega with an increased presence. How do you feel about that development?

It’s what I want to see. The thing is you can’t do this in a vacuum or as one person. These people need to step up and run with it. Nobody can afford to drop the ball right now. We have millions of people at home counting on us for entertainment. It’s the only live sport that is really going on right now.

Who would you want to see win the Money in the Bank briefcase for a title shot?

One of my favorite opponents is Asuka. I think I would like to face her again.

Billions, Season premiere, Sunday, May 3, 9/8c, Showtime

WWE Money in the Bank, Sunday, May 10, 7/6c, Pay-Per-View and WWE Network