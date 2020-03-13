Becky Lynch on Stepping Into 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' with Seth Rollins

The road to WrestleMania is heating up as another set of superstars get behind the wheel for a WWE-themed episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV. This time around features Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, The Bella Twins, Roman Reigns, The Miz and Maryse Ouellet.

Much like Lynch’s work in the ring, “The Man” has a high opinion of her singing abilities. “I really do have the voice of an angel,” she said, joined by her fiancé Rollins.

In the past, Lynch has not only done Carpool, but even shot WWE Network's popular Ride Along series.

“We didn’t sing in Ride Along. It’s just having conversation in a car like usual. Both are kind of an inside look at how we interact,” Lynch added.

Here the Raw women’s champion is in the hot seat to preview the episode and where her mindset is heading into WrestleMania 36.

Do you normally sing in the car while driving?

Becky Lynch: Yes. Wonderfully. Incredibly. They should probably just make an album of me singing in the car because I really do have such an incredible voice.

What are your go-to songs?

I’m a big Pearl Jam fan. So maybe a rendition of “Black” or “State of Love and Trust” or “Sirens.” A little acapella on that would be the ones I go to.

When you and Seth are riding together is it a fight for who gets to pick the music?

We have different tastes in music. I think since we do listen to different stuff on our own, it’s all good music. That’s never been an issue or fight. You learn to like certain songs that you might not normally listen to and end up liking it. I think that’s really cool. It gets you used to a whole different genre.

Who is the better driver?

Oh, him. One hundred percent.

How would you describe your driving style?

Erratic. Look, I don’t drive on this side of the road. Well, I do since I’ve done it for seven years. It’s quite an adaptation to learn how to drive on a whole different side of the road. That’s my excuse, and I’m sticking to it.

Who taught you to drive? What’s your first memory hitting the road?

We learned to drive a little bit later. I think I was 18 when I started. It was my dad who taught me. I remember when I was younger he let me steer the wheel as everything is manual back home. He would have me shift the gears when he was driving as a kid. I would learn that way. He took me on the road into a park to drive around there. I failed my first driving test. I passed the second time.

This episode comes out during the road to WrestleMania. You’re set to face Shayna Baszler for the Raw women’s championship. You’ve been in the ring with Ronda Rousey, who has a similar MMA background. How do you compare working with the two?

It’s a different animal with Shayna Baszler. The thing about Shayna is whatever you want to say about it, she has been wrestling longer. She is the one who got Ronda into wrestling because she was such a huge fan. We also haven’t seen what she can truly do on Raw. We’ve seen it on NXT. It’s a whole new kettle of fish up on Raw. Ronda is an anomaly. She came in and had this background and pedigree and a worldwide star.

We all knew what she was capable of. Shayna is a little less well-known, but I think in that realm she had a lot more to prove. Like I said in my promo on Monday, she is looking to rewrite history because normal people like me don’t beat trained killers like Ronda. But I did, and I will again. I think she is looking to change that. So she is looking to come in as vicious as she possibly can.

Last year WrestleMania was about you, Charlotte Flair and Ronda making history as the first time women have headlined WWE’s biggest show of the year. What’s your mindset going into this year knowing all the milestones that has been accomplished? Is your approach and preparation different?

Nothing ever changes. I’m always going out there and obsessing and trying to have the best match on the card. I’m always looking to be the best and elevate everybody I’m around and make sure people are engaged in every story I do. That’s what I do on social media. That’s what I do with every promo. That’s what I do wrestling. Whether I’m the main event or the first match or third, fourth, fifth match. It’s all going to be the same. It’s all the same amount of training. I don’t stop working as possibly I can.

With your schedule, always traveling around the world and as a former flight attendant, what are your thoughts on what has been going on with the coronavirus ? Have you been taking extra precautions ? What is the atmosphere backstage? Is it uneasiness or business as usual?

It’s business as usual. I think we’re constantly meeting different people. We’re constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best.

What can viewers expect from you and Seth on Carpool Karaoke?

They will have their minds blown by our incredible singing voices. Just absolutely, unbelievable harmonies, reaching different keys you would have never expected. Just pure musical wonderment.

