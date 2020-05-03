'The Queen at War' Looks at How Princess Elizabeth Became a Beacon of Hope

Seventy-five years after the end of the war in Europe, The Queen at War offers a fascinating look at how Princess Elizabeth, just 13 years old when World War II broke out, was set on her life’s path to become a legendary monarch.

Narrated by Phyllis Logan of Downton Abby, the documentary premieres Tuesday, May 5 on PBS.

Together with sister Margaret, the young princesses became symbols of hope for a nation wracked by a horrific war, the terrors of the Blitz and the relocation of over a million children.

By 1945, Elizabeth had been transformed from a shy girl into a confident young woman and proved her mettle as a driver and mechanic in the women’s branch of the army.

She was also already in love with the handsome naval officer she would one day marry.

Told through the reminiscences of friends, including Lady Glenconner; royal biographers Christopher Warwick, Robert Lacey, Jane Dismore and Hugh Vickers; and others, the documentary features rare footage of the Queen’s war years culled from private and public collections.

 

