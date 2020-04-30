Adam Scott Hosts Ryan Reynolds' New Game Show 'Don't' on ABC (VIDEO)

There is one simple rule when it comes to the tasks on ABC's new comedic physical game show premiering June 11: Don't.

Host Adam Scott begins the teaser by introducing viewers to his "new ABC family drama, Don't. It's a cautionary tale about one family's journey into darkness and ultimately light." However, he pauses when he receives word that "it's actually a Ryan Reynolds-produced family stunt show."

The video (below) offers a look at the show where contestants must do nothing to win. They are given the opportunity to team up with family and friends in a four-person team for the chance to win up to $100,000. These challenges include "Don't Blink," "Don't Look Back," and "Don't Play Ball in the House." If they fail a challenge, they not only don't earn money but also suffer ridiculous consequences.

They'll also be able to take risks by pushing the Don't Push Button or take a chance on a Don't You Dare, You. They keep whatever money they have in the bank at the end. The series is voiced by Ryan Reynolds.

"I'm excited for people to see Don't and feel we made the right call in changing what was the working title: Please Do Not," Scott said in a statement.

Don't, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 11, 9/8c, ABC