Casey Wilson Makes an 'Alarming' Visit to 'Katy Keene' (VIDEO)

Penny Hartz stans know that the wrong outfit can send the worst message — like when the Happy Endings romantic, played by Casey Wilson, roped herself a total hipster who mistook her laundry-day getup for artisanal-irony chic. While the romance barely lasted longer than a Mumford & Sons single, it did lead to one of the greatest "makeover" montages in modern TV history.

This week, Wilson — whose lovely, heartbreaking short film Daddio just dropped on Amazon Prime — returns to the world of unfortunate couture with a Katy Keene guest spot that finds her playing herself... and not messing around.

In this exclusive clip, the Black Monday scene stealer and podcast goddess has a fitting in the atelier of Guy LaMontagne (Luke Cook), whose design is both subversive and, as Wilson points out, life-threatening. Hopefully, she survives the fitting and strikes up a besties-hip with our Katy (Lucy Hale), because that is a pairing we would love to see in Season 2.

Check it out in the sneak peek above!